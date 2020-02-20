Kelsey Grammer turns 65: A look back at his biggest moments

A Hollywood icon, Kelsey Grammer has proved that he can do it all.

At 65, the actor has conquered acting in television, film, stage and animation, but he's also received credits for writing and directing -- all jobs that have cemented him in history forever.

Here's a look back at some of his biggest moments:

"Cheers"

After a stint at Julliard, Grammer made a few appearances on Broadway, which eventually led him to roles on television.

His first credited role, according to IMDb, is an appearance in the television series "Ryan's Hope" in 1979.

Just a few years later, in 1984, Grammer appeared on "Cheers" after his longtime pal Mandy Patinkin passed his name along to casting directors, according to New York Magazine.

The role of Dr. Frasier Crane was originally supposed to be a guest spot, but he quickly became a fan favorite and series regular.

30 days in jail

In the late 1980s, Grammer was sentenced to 30 days in jail after failing to attend a court-ordered alcohol abuse program following a drunk driving incident, according to the Los Angeles Times.

He was released after just 14 days due to overcrowding.

Grammer's drug and alcohol abuse continued for several years, but he has since reigned them in and has spoken openly about his past abuse.

"Frasier"

Fans were sad to see "Cheers" go, but Grammer got his own spin-off in the form of "Frasier."

The show ran from 1993 (the year that "Cheers" ended) to 2004 and earned Grammer four Emmy Awards.

His involvement with the show didn't end there, however, as he also directed 36 episodes of the series and performed the show's closing theme, "Tossed Salads and Scrambled Eggs."

"X-Men: The Last Stand"

In 2006, Grammer appeared in "X-Men: The Last Stand" as Hank McCoy, otherwise known as Beast.

Although this was his only major appearance in the franchise, he earned a Saturn Award nomination for his work.

Grammer would once again play the character, albeit in a small, uncredited role, in "X-Men: Days of Future Past" in 2014.

Heart attack

In June 2008, Grammer suffered a near-fatal heart attack.

Grammer's spokesperson said the attack was mild, but the actor later told Entertainment Tonight that it was much more severe, according to Reuters.

In quotes obtained by People, Grammer said that he believes stress from the cancelation of his show "Back To You" led to the attack.

"La Cage aux Folles"

In 2010, Grammer returned to Broadway to star in "La Cage aux Folles."

In the musical, Grammer starred as Georges, who -- along with his drag queen husband -- meets the conservative parents of their son's fiance.

The role earned Grammer a Tony Award nomination.

Marriage

Grammer has a storied romantic life.

He has been married four times, including once to"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Camille Meyer. He was also previously married to Doreen Alderman and Leigh-Anne Csuhany.

He is currently married to Kayte Walsh, the daughter of retired soccer player Alan Walsh

The two share three of Grammer's seven children.