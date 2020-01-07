Rob Lowe shares how Steven Tyler encouraged him to stay sober

It seems that Steven Tyler is just as much a rock star in his friendships as he is on stage.

In a news conference promoting his new FOX show, "9-1-1: Lone Star," Rob Lowe opened up about how Tyler, 71, helped him remain sober.

“I’ve been sober for 30 years. When I first got sober, I thought, my life is sober. My fun is done, and I’m not going to be cool anymore," said Lowe, 55, during the annual Television Critics Association press tour, Entertainment Weekly reported Tuesday.

ROB LOWE REACTS TO DEMI MOORE'S MEMOIR, SAYS STAR WAS 'VERY HELPFUL' TO HIS SOBRIETY

He continued: "I came home when I was probably sober two or three weeks and I got a call from Steven Tyler, who I did not know. He called to say ‘I heard you are in recovery and I just wanted to say hey, I’m thinking of you dude.’ If it’s good enough for f---ing Steven Tyler, it’s good enough for me.”

Lowe struggled with alcoholism in the late 1980s and early 90s after finding major success in Hollywood, even becoming a member of the "Brat Pack," a well-regarded group of actors known for their work in coming-of-age films.

Tyler also battled addiction at the height of his career, eventually being forced into rehab by his Aerosmith bandmates, which he has said caused him to feel a lot of anger.

STEVEN TYLER ON OVERCOMING ANGER AFTER AEROSMITH BANDMATES SENT HIM TO REHAB

“There was a moment in '88 where management and the band pulled an intervention on me," Tyler had told Haute Living. "They thought, ‘Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over.' So I got sober and, you know, it took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation.”

The musician said he now feels "grateful" that his pals took him to rehab, and that he owes them thanks for his sobriety.

In "Lone Star," Lowe stars as a 9/11 survivor who now runs a Texas firehouse alongside a paramedic played by Tyler's daughter Liv.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think [my father] is always kind of in awe or amazed by my job, what I do,” Liv Tyler said at the press conference. “Suddenly I may be doing [an] English accent in the 1700s, and then it’s like, 'Daddy, I’m a paramedic.' He is always so interested.”