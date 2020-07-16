Rob Kardashian is likely returning to 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,' sister Khloe says

Rob Kardashian may be making a triumphant return to “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” for the next season.

After a nearly four-year hiatus as a cast member, his sister Khloe Kardashian hinted on SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up" that the Halfway Dead founder is likely to appear on the E! reality show once again.

“My brother’s coming back around. He’s feeling more confident and comfortable,” she said. “I think he just, you know, started a whole new season.”

In the past few years, Rob, 33, has only made a few cameos on the family's hit show. One occurred when he celebrated his daughter Dream’s birthday this past April and another episode showed him at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party in 2018.

The former “Rob & Chyna” star has rarely been seen in the public eye since 2016 due to a weight gain and reported depression.

He has since started to return to the spotlight, beginning in Halloween last year, by going to a club celebration with his sisters.

Rob also posted rare photos of himself on Instagram in June while he partied with Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson.

“Woo back baby,” he captioned one picture.

His oldest sister Kourtney announced last year that she’ll be taking a step back to focus on her children and lifestyle website, Poosh.

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” returns in September with some episodes self-taped due to the coronavirus pandemic, Khloe, 35, also revealed on the podcast.