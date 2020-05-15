Kourtney Kardashian shares sultry bikini photo after shutting down pregnancy speculation: ‘Good morning’

Kourtney Kardashian is ready for warm weather and the summer season.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, 41, took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of herself rocking a floral bikini top with her hair pulled back and sans makeup.

“Good morning,” she captioned the sultry snap.

On Wednesday, the Poosh founder shared another photo of herself in a two-piece, proudly showing off her curves. In the comments section of the Instagram picture, the mom of three responded to a fan, who asked Kardashian if she was pregnant.

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it," the reality star clapped back. "I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body."

Kardashian shares kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with ex Scott Disick.

The social media star revealed she works hard on her body image during an Instagram Live chat in April. She chatted with her friend and Poosh COO Sarah Howard.

“It’s very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body, so I didn’t take it offensively,” Kardashian said. “Instead, I wrote back, ‘Oh, let’s put the good blessings out there.’ Like, put out a good vibe.”

“There are moments when I care about what people say and others when I don’t at all,” she admitted to GQ in 2018.

“I have to constantly practice self-confidence and remind myself that negative comments come from people who don’t really know me and are not in my situation," she added.

In fact, Kardashian revealed she won't use the word "fat" in front of her daughter.

“There are so many conversations that we have without thinking the kids are listening,” she told Cosmopolitan magazine in 2016. “I just don’t want to start getting anybody self-conscious. They say if a mother is confident about her body that the daughters are way more likely to not have eating disorders."