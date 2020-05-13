Khloé Kardashian slams 'nasty' comments over 'false story' that she is pregnant: 'I am disgusted'

Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight.

The 35-year-old "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star took to Twitter on Wednesday after fans apparently began to speculate that she might be pregnant with her second child. Kardashian is mom to 2-year-old daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson.

"I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away," Kardashian began a series of tweets. "The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN FACES BACKLASH FOR TEEPEEING SISTER KOURTNEY'S HOUSE AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS," she continued.

Kardashian added: "Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness."

Although the Good American mogul has said it is a "false story," Kardashian has previously touched on the idea of expanding her family during a recent episode of her family's reality series, including the possibility of Thompson, 29, being a sperm donor, according to People magazine.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN SHARES CRYPTIC MESSAGE AMID SCOTT DISICK REHAB DRAMA: 'KINDA TIRED OF BEING OKAY'

"He has to sign legal paperwork that he would just be my sperm donor," Kardashian explained to her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner during an episode, per the outlet.

She continued: "But you never know -- like if what in three years I get married to someone and I'm like, 'You know what? I don't want that.'"

Kardashian said that after a doctor's appointment, she spoke to Thompson, noting that "if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that's the smarter choice," she said. "But it's weird because Tristan and I, we're not together. I don't know which way to go."

Kardashian broke things off with the Cleveland Cavaliers player last year after he found himself entangled in an alleged cheating scandal with Kardashian's younger half-sister Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The reality star famously gave birth to her and Thompson's daughter in April 2018 as reports emerged accusing the professional basketball player of cheating on Kardashian in the days before she went into labor.