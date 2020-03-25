Laura Bell Bundy tests positive for coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Laura Bell Bundy has announced that she is among the celebrities who have contracted coronavirus.

The Broadway, TV and movie star, 38, made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing her experience and symptoms, as well.

"Hey guys, wanted to let you know that I have tested positive for COVID-19, I have coronavirus," she said in the video. "Do not be alarmed, I am OK. I am taking everything in stride, I am taking all the nutritional supplements that have been recommended by my doctor and I have been taking herbs for a while as well."

Bundy then dove into the symptoms she's experienced, calling them "minor," which she attributes to "taking care of" herself.

"I have been quarantining since Thursday, March 12. That day, I had a headache and I just assumed it was a normal headache," she began. "A few days later, I had a sore throat come and go and I began to take some herbs prescribed to me by my acupuncturist and Chinese medicine doctor."

She continued: "A few days later I had what I can only describe as a tightness in my chest and shortness of breath that was also intermittent."

Bundy said that she received a test last week and was given her results on Monday.

"Over the weekend I had no symptoms at all and I actually thought I was delusional for thinking that I had this," she said, explaining that she felt she possibly had simply suffered acid reflux or allergies.

"And then Monday, I began to have symptoms rear their ugly head again and the doctor confirmed it," Bundy added.

The actress then announced that she planned to hold an Instagram Live session to answer questions about what she's feeling and taking while fighting the virus. The session has since ended.

"It's very, very scary, of course, I'm scared," Bundy admitted in the video. "My husband also has symptoms, our son is not showing symptoms. Of course, we're concerned for his welfare."

Unsure of where she contracted the virus, Bundy said that five days before she entered quarantine, she attended a public event, as well as another one that took place the night before she began quarantining.

"I highly encourage everybody to stay inside," she urged. "My belief is that more people have this than they realize and could be carriers. I was tested, but many people can't get tested, my husband is not getting tested, so he's not going to be counted as someone who has this even though he does."

She added: "Please take care of yourselves. Do not expose yourself to relatives that are older, friends that are older or anybody, really."

Bundy joins celebs such as Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and more who all have gone public with their positive test results.