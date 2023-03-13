Richard Gere, his family spend time on farm enjoying ‘basic pleasures’ of nature after hospitalization

Richard Gere and his family are taking some time to enjoy the outdoors after the actor's recent hospitalization.

On Sunday, Gere's wife, Alejandra Silva Gere, took to Instagram to share a family photo that included the couple, along with one of their sons, spending time on a farm.

"In these times, especially if you live in the city, it is so difficult to be able to enjoy the basic pleasures that nature offers us — for me, the ones I value the most and those I want to instill in my family," Alejandra first captioned the post in Spanish.

Alejandra mentioned Gere's son, Homer, 23, at the end of her caption: "Back to basics. This one goes out to our beloved Homer Gere," she wrote. Gere shares Homer with ex-wife Carey Lowell.

Gere and Alejandra share two sons together. Alejandra also has a son, Albert, 9, from a previous marriage.

On Alejandra's Instagram story, she shared an image of herself helping her and Gere's son, Alexander, 4, milk a cow on the farm. Gere's hand rested on her lower back as he watched in admiration.

The family outing comes after the "Pretty Woman" actor was hospitalized with pneumonia while on a family vacation celebrating Alejandra's 40th birthday in Mexico last month.

Following the health scare, Alejandra shared on Instagram that their youngest son , James, also had pneumonia, and she and Alexander had sinusitis and ear infections.

She also shared some details about their trip, writing, "We came to Mexico to continue with our conservation project south of Puerto Vallarta, we all came sick from NY… now we are all well and almost fully recovered."

The activist also joked around a bit, sharing a shirtless throwback photo of Gere and writing, "Richard wanted me to post this second photo to show you that he is feeling much better."

According to reports, Gere checked himself into a hospital after a cough he had developed worsened while in Mexico. He was eventually diagnosed with pneumonia and stayed overnight in the hospital.

The "Maybe I Do" actor married Alejandra in 2018.