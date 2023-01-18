Richard Gere, 73, and wife Alejandra Silva, 39, hit red carpet with Julia Roberts’ niece

Richard Gere stepped out on the red carpet for a rare appearance.

The 73-year-old actor’s date for the evening was his 39-year-old wife Alejandra Silva, as the two cozied up for a special screening of Gere’s movie, "Maybe I Do."

Silva stunned in a two-piece red outfit, with pleated pants, a sleeveless V-line top and finished her look with a diamond necklace and dangling earrings.

She rocked open-toed platform heels and accessorized with a black clutch.

The actor donned a black suit with a navy-blue button-up underneath.

Gere’s wife wasn’t the only pretty woman that shined at the New York City event.

Julia Roberts' niece, Emma Roberts, plays Gere's daughter in the film.

She attended the movie screening Tuesday in a long red dress with buttons down the middle paired with matching open-toed heels.

Gere and Julia famously starred in "Pretty Woman" in 1990, and reunited almost 10 years later for "Runaway Bride."

Gere and Roberts’ costar Susan Sarandon also made an appearance.

The "Thelma & Louise" actress came dressed in a golden-yellow two-piece knit suit with red western boots.

"Maybe I Do" follows a couple that has reached the point in their relationship to take the next steps toward marriage. The film is a multi-generational romantic comedy that additionally stars Diane Keaton, Luke Bracey and William H. Macy.

Gere and Silva secretly tied the knot in early 2018 after dating for four years. Gere is 33 years her senior and the pair have two young sons together.

The couple confirmed they were having their first child together in September 2018 by sharing a photo of the Dalai Lama putting his hand on Silva's baby bump.

In December, Silva posted a rare family photo to her Instagram to wish her followers "Merry Christmas."

The "Pretty Woman" star was previously married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995 and Carey Lowell from 2002 to 2016. Gere and Lowell share a 22-year-old son Homer.

"Maybe I Do" hits U.S. theaters on January 27, 2023.