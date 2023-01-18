Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Richard Gere, 73, and wife Alejandra Silva, 39, hit red carpet with Julia Roberts’ niece

Richard Gere stars in 'Maybe I Do' with Emma Roberts, Susan Sarandon and more celebrities

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
Richard Gere talks new movie's focus on mental health Video

Richard Gere talks new movie's focus on mental health

The actor portrays Dr. Alan Stone, a character based on real-life social psychologist Milton Rokeach.

Richard Gere stepped out on the red carpet for a rare appearance. 

The 73-year-old actor’s date for the evening was his 39-year-old wife Alejandra Silva, as the two cozied up for a special screening of Gere’s movie, "Maybe I Do."

Silva stunned in a two-piece red outfit, with pleated pants, a sleeveless V-line top and finished her look with a diamond necklace and dangling earrings. 

RICHARD GERE, 70, AND WIFE ALEJANDRA SILVA, 37, WELCOME SECOND CHILD TOGETHER

She rocked open-toed platform heels and accessorized with a black clutch. 

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a special screening of "Maybe I Do." 

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a special screening of "Maybe I Do."  (Getty Images)

The actor donned a black suit with a navy-blue button-up underneath. 

Gere’s wife wasn’t the only pretty woman that shined at the New York City event.

RICHARD GERE TALKS NEW MOVIE'S FOCUS ON MENTAL HEALTH

Julia Roberts' niece, Emma Roberts, plays Gere's daughter in the film. 

She attended the movie screening Tuesday in a long red dress with buttons down the middle paired with matching open-toed heels. 

Gere and Julia famously starred in "Pretty Woman" in 1990, and reunited almost 10 years later for "Runaway Bride."

Richard Gere and Emma Roberts' costar Susan Sarandon also made an appearance at the "Maybe I Do" screening.

Richard Gere and Emma Roberts' costar Susan Sarandon also made an appearance at the "Maybe I Do" screening. (Getty Images)

Gere and Roberts’ costar Susan Sarandon also made an appearance.

The "Thelma & Louise" actress came dressed in a golden-yellow two-piece knit suit with red western boots. 

"Maybe I Do" follows a couple that has reached the point in their relationship to take the next steps toward marriage. The film is a multi-generational romantic comedy that additionally stars Diane Keaton, Luke Bracey and William H. Macy.

The "Runaway Bride" actor donned a black suit with a navy-blue button-up underneath. 

The "Runaway Bride" actor donned a black suit with a navy-blue button-up underneath.  (Getty Images)

Gere and Silva secretly tied the knot in early 2018 after dating for four years. Gere is 33 years her senior and the pair have two young sons together. 

The couple confirmed they were having their first child together in September 2018 by sharing a photo of the Dalai Lama putting his hand on Silva's baby bump.

In December, Silva posted a rare family photo to her Instagram to wish her followers "Merry Christmas."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Pretty Woman" star was previously married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995 and Carey Lowell from 2002 to 2016. Gere and Lowell share a 22-year-old son Homer.

"Maybe I Do" hits U.S. theaters on January 27, 2023.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending