Richard Gere hospitalized overnight with pneumonia while vacationing with his family in Mexico

Richard Gere was hospitalized overnight with pneumonia while vacationing with his family near Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Fox News Digital on Saturday.

The 73-year-old actor fell ill while on a trip this week with his wife Alejandra Silva and their children to celebrate her 40th birthday, TMZ reported on Saturday.

Prior to leaving for their vacation, Gere developed a bad cough that worsened while he was in Mexico, according to the outlet.

The "Pretty Woman" star eventually checked himself into a hospital where he was diagnosed with pneumonia. After staying in the hospital overnight, Gere was discharged the following day and prescribed antibiotics.

It is unknown where Gere's hospitalization occurred, but he is currently recovering this weekend while still on vacation in Mexico and his condition is improving, per TMZ.

Gere's representative told Fox News Digital that he had no further comment.

The Golden Globe Award winner and Silva married in 2018 and share son Alexander, 4, and another son, whom they welcomed in April 2020. Silva mentioned that the family had been ill recently in a post that she shared to Instagram on Thursday.

The publicist uploaded a photo in which she was seen walking on a beach while holding hands with Alexander as her youngest son ran toward the waves ahead of them.

"Thank you all for the birthday wishes… after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love," she wrote in the caption, adding a red heart emoji.

She continued, "I give it all back to you #happybirthday #happy40."

On Saturday, Silva shared a photo to her Instagram Story in which she and Gere, who was wearing a facemask, were seen from behind as they walked hand in hand with their younger son. "Beach Day," Silva wrote on the photo.

In addition to his children with Silva, Gere is also father to 23-year-old son Homer James, whom he shares with his ex-wife Carey Lowell.

Gere recently starred alongside Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon and Emma Roberts in the 2023 romantic comedy "Maybe I Do," which was released last month.