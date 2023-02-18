Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Richard Gere hospitalized overnight with pneumonia while vacationing with his family in Mexico

The actor fell ill while on a trip with his wife Alejandra and their children to celebrate her 40th birthday

By Ashley Hume | Fox News
close
‘Maybe I Do’ stars Richard Gere and Emma Roberts on advice when it comes to love Video

‘Maybe I Do’ stars Richard Gere and Emma Roberts on advice when it comes to love

Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey talk new rom-com, the value of marriage and more.

Richard Gere was hospitalized overnight with pneumonia while vacationing with his family near Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Fox News Digital on Saturday.

The 73-year-old actor fell ill while on a trip this week with his wife Alejandra Silva and their children to celebrate her 40th birthday, TMZ reported on Saturday. 

Prior to leaving for their vacation, Gere developed a bad cough that worsened while he was in Mexico, according to the outlet.

Richard Gere is recovering after being hospitalized for pneumonia while on vacation in Mexico.

Richard Gere is recovering after being hospitalized for pneumonia while on vacation in Mexico. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The "Pretty Woman" star eventually checked himself into a hospital where he was diagnosed with pneumonia. After staying in the hospital overnight, Gere was discharged the following day and prescribed antibiotics.

RICHARD GERE, 70, AND WIFE ALEJANDRA SILVA, 37, WELCOME SECOND CHILD TOGETHER

It is unknown where Gere's hospitalization occurred, but he is currently recovering this weekend while still on vacation in Mexico and his condition is improving, per TMZ.

Gere's representative told Fox News Digital that he had no further comment.

(Alejandra Gere Instagram)

The Golden Globe Award winner and Silva married in 2018 and share son Alexander, 4, and another son, whom they welcomed in April 2020. Silva mentioned that the family had been ill recently in a post that she shared to Instagram on Thursday. 

The publicist uploaded a photo in which she was seen walking on a beach while holding hands with Alexander as her youngest son ran toward the waves ahead of them.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Thank you all for the birthday wishes… after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love," she wrote in the caption, adding a red heart emoji.

Gere and Silva married in 2018 and share son Alexander, 4, and another son, whom they welcomed in April 2020. 

Gere and Silva married in 2018 and share son Alexander, 4, and another son, whom they welcomed in April 2020.  (Getty Images)

She continued, "I give it all back to you #happybirthday #happy40."

On Saturday, Silva shared a photo to her Instagram Story in which she and Gere, who was wearing a facemask, were seen from behind as they walked hand in hand with their younger son. "Beach Day," Silva wrote on the photo.

In addition to his children with Silva, Gere is also father to 23-year-old son Homer James, whom he shares with his ex-wife Carey Lowell.

Gere recently starred alongside Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon and Emma Roberts in the 2023 romantic comedy "Maybe I Do," which was released last month. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

Trending