'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards says fame, money 'not great' for marriage amid high-profile split

Kyle Richards originally didn't believe in the "reality show curse."

However, Richards, who has appeared on Bravo's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" since 2010, may have changed her tune after splitting from her husband of 27 years in July 2023.

"There have always been people who weren’t married and separated on the show. But on ‘Beverly Hills,’ we all started out married," Richards said during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I’ve always said I didn’t believe in the ‘reality show curse’ because my perception was that a lot of people come into this with fractures in their marriage, and then they are looking at this as a way out. That certainly was not my story."

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STAR KYLE RICHARDS SAYS PHYSICAL CHANGES AFTER GIVING UP ALCOHOL ARE ‘INCENTIVE’ TO BE SOBER

Richards doesn't think she and Mauricio Umansky would "be in this situation" if their lives had turned out differently.

"I don’t know if it speaks to where we are in 2025, but for me, I definitely do believe that money and fame and all that is not great for a marriage," Richards said. "I don’t think it is."

"Years ago, when we didn’t have any money, I would say, ‘Well that’s OK, we can move to Vail and you can be a ski teacher. And I can be with the kids and bake cookies.’ I think if that happened for our path in life, my guess is we would not be in this situation right now."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Umansky, co-founder of real estate group The Agency, and Richards announced their split in July 2023 with joint statements shared on social media.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year," they wrote in his-and-hers posts shared on Instagram. "The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

"There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part," they continued. "Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."

The estranged couple has yet to file for divorce.

The "Real Housewives" star has been married to the real estate tycoon since 1996.

Richards and Umansky have three daughters together: Alexia, Sophia and Portia. The "Halloween" actress also has daughter Farrah Brittany from her first marriage with Guraish Aldjufrie.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Richards, whose sisters include socialite Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards, is the last remaining original "RHOBH" cast member.

While dealing with her marriage problems, she took a break from filming the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

"I just didn’t have it in me anymore. I was at a point where I was so depressed, frankly," the TV personality shared. "I’m not someone who gets depressed."

"I’ve had anxiety my entire life but never depression," Richards explained. "I really felt like I was struggling with depression, and I expressed that. And I just felt like I could not go into scenarios all the time and just have everyone coming at me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.