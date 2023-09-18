'Real Housewives' star Shannon Beador arrested for drunken driving

Reality star Shannon Beador was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and getting into a hit-and-run accident in Newport Beach on Saturday night.

"I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday," a legal representative for Beador told Fox News Digital on Monday when contacted about the arrest. "She is extremely apologetic and remorseful."

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star's legal rep added, "We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."

10 ‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STARS WHO HAVE BEEN ARRESTED

Beador isn't the first "Real Housewives" star to have trouble with the law.

In 2010, "Real Housewives of New York City" cast member Sonja Morgan was arrested for driving under the influence in the Hamptons.

Luann de Lesseps was arrested on Christmas Eve in 2017.

She was charged with disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest, and battery on a law enforcement officer at the time and later talked about her run-in with the law during an episode of "The Real Housewives of New York City."

Beador's co-star Gina Kirschenheiter was also busted for driving under the influence in 2019.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I made a very bad choice the other night after a mom’s night out," Kirschenheiter told Page Six in a statement at the time. "I am extremely disappointed in myself and regret my actions wholeheartedly. I have learned a valuable lesson and hope to show you all that this one incident does not define me."

Kirschenheiter recently spoke out about Beador's drinking during a confessional on "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

"Shannon says s---, and then she wants to pretend that she didn’t do it, and if you can say things that are that f---ing hurtful and not even remember you said it, you need to go f---ing check yourself into rehab," Kirschenheiter said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP