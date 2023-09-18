Expand / Collapse search
The Real Housewives

'Real Housewives' star Shannon Beador arrested for drunken driving

Shannon Beador was allegedly under the influence when she got into a car accident in Newport Beach

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of September 18

Reality star Shannon Beador was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and getting into a hit-and-run accident in Newport Beach on Saturday night.

"I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday," a legal representative for Beador told Fox News Digital on Monday when contacted about the arrest. "She is extremely apologetic and remorseful."

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star's legal rep added, "We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."

Shannon Beador on TV

Shannon Beador was arrested for driving under the influence and hit-and-run on Saturday. (Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Beador isn't the first "Real Housewives" star to have trouble with the law. 

In 2010, "Real Housewives of New York City" cast member Sonja Morgan was arrested for driving under the influence in the Hamptons.

Sonja Morgan's mugshot

Sonja Morgan's mug shot following her arrest for driving under the influence in 2010. (Kypros/Getty Images)

Luann de Lesseps was arrested on Christmas Eve in 2017. 

She was charged with disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest, and battery on a law enforcement officer at the time and later talked about her run-in with the law during an episode of "The Real Housewives of New York City."

LuAnn de Lesseps at an event

Luann de Lesseps was arrested in 2017 for disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest, and battery on a law enforcement officer. (Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Beador's co-star Gina Kirschenheiter was also busted for driving under the influence in 2019.

"I made a very bad choice the other night after a mom’s night out," Kirschenheiter told Page Six in a statement at the time. "I am extremely disappointed in myself and regret my actions wholeheartedly. I have learned a valuable lesson and hope to show you all that this one incident does not define me."

Gina Kirschenheiter smiling at an event

Gina Kirschenheiter was arrested in 2019 for driving under the influence. (Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

Shannon Beador on a talk show

Shannon Beador's drinking was recently criticized by her co-star. (Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Kirschenheiter recently spoke out about Beador's drinking during a confessional on "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

"Shannon says s---, and then she wants to pretend that she didn’t do it, and if you can say things that are that f---ing hurtful and not even remember you said it, you need to go f---ing check yourself into rehab," Kirschenheiter said.

Gina and Shannon of Real Housewives on a panel

Gina Kirschenheiter, left, and Shannon Beador both star on "The Real Housewives of Orange County." (Greg Endries/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

