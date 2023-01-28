‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star Tammy Knickerbocker searches for 'missing' daughter after jail release

"Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Tammy Knickerbocker is asking for help in the search for her missing daughter.

Lindsey Knickerbocker, 34, was last seen on January 9 in Las Vegas after being released from jail for allegedly assaulting an officer for taking her dog.

Tammy added that she believes her daughter wasn’t allowed to have her dog at a hotel which prompted the altercation between Lindsey and the cop.

Her mother shared details with Fox News Digital about her last few interactions with her daughter and noted that Lindsey called her from a phone that was borrowed from a "guy on the street."

Tammy said she didn’t recognize the number but received a voicemail message saying, "Please call me. Please call me. I need help."

After the phone exchange, Tammy said she hasn’t heard from her daughter until she received a strange message that she thought was from Lindsey on January 16.

She got a notification on Facebook Messenger that said, "I’m fine, I’m fine. I’ll call you tomorrow."

Tammy said she didn’t hear from Lindsey the next day. Two days later, she received another "weird" message from a person named Eric saying her daughter was seen in a tent.

The mother-of-three said she hasn’t received a Facebook message since and believed she has been blocked from talking to her daughter.



The reality television star pointed out that her daughter had "a lot of drug issues."

She’s aware she’s been taking methamphetamine and said, "she’s basically an addict at this point," but understands Lindsey needs help.

Despite having two other similar situations like this happen to her daughter, Tammy mentioned this time it seemed "different."



She’s worried that Lindsey is being "trafficked" and said she has been reaching out to homeless shelters but hasn’t received any news about her daughter.

In 2007, Tammy joined Bravo’s "Real Housewives of Ocean County" (RHOC) in seasons two and three. She made several appearances throughout the different seasons.

Tammy's other daughter Megan shared on Facebook that Lindsey was missing and is asking for any details of her whereabouts.

"Has anyone seen her? Last contact was January 9th and she was scared for her life. No one has heard from her since. Absolutely gone without a trace.... her name is Lindsey and she's 5'5 and 110lbs, brown eyes and blonde hair and 34yrs old," Megan Knickerbocker wrote in the caption with photos of Lindsey.

Other "RHOC" stars, including Tamra Judge took to her Instagram Story to spread the word about her colleagues’ missing daughter.

"Missing in Nevada area @tammyknickerbocker.oc," with a photo of Lindsey.

When Fox News Digital asked Tammy what her relationship with her daughter is like, she responded and said they have a close bond.

"It's very, very close. But she's really guilty of…everything she's been doing," Tammy said referring to her daughter’s jail time.



"She has a lot of guilt on her right now. She's not suicidal, but she's…a proud person in a sense…she's very stubborn, but we have a good relationship."

Tammy continued to say she reached out to Facebook in hopes that she could track her daughter’s location but hasn’t heard back.

She additionally said she’s been in contact with the Clark County Clerk in Las Vegas since Lindsey was in jail.