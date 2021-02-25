Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine reveals 60-pound weight loss after social media hiatus

Tekashi 6ix9ine has returned to social media after a months-long hiatus to show off his weight loss.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, took six months off from recording music and posting online to focus on himself after he was released from federal prison in April.

In January 2019, the 24-year-old pleaded guilty to nine felony charges including racketeering conspiracy, firearms charges, narcotics trafficking, and violent crimes in aid of racketeering.

He was sentenced to two years in prison after he agreed to cooperate with law enforcement. He testified against several members of his Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang, which led to other arrests.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Hernandez was allowed to serve the last four months of his sentence at home.

During the "home incarceration" period, he was subject to GPS monitoring and could only leave the premises for necessary medical treatment or to visit his legal counsel -- which must first be approved by the probation department.

The musician admitted that during that time he "was just constantly eating and eating."

"The real reason I LEFT Instagram and MUSIC for 6 months is because in September I was the biggest I ever got," Hernandez explained. "I weighed 204 pounds and I was kinda going through a lot in life."

"I told myself to put the music to the side and focus on myself and here I am today 60 pounds lighter at 140 [pounds], he told fans.

"IN LIFE everyone needs a break, in the chaos of everything that is going on in your life, tell yourself ‘I control what happens in my life,'" he added. "Do NOT let anyone tell you that things you want it’s not possible, that’s FALSE! YOU WANT IT GO GET IT ! OWN THAT S–T ! I AM AND FOREVER WILL BE THE KING OF NEW YORK CHECK THE F–KING STATS !!!!!!"

