10 celebrity couples who had quick engagements

Multiple celebrities, including "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Meghan King and President Joe Biden's nephew Cuffe Owens, took that phrase to heart by basically skipping the dating stage and getting engaged as soon as possible.

Other celebrities have taken their time getting to know each other but didn't find the need to have a long engagement before exchanging "I do's."

Here are 10 celebrity couples who've experienced fast romances:

Meghan King and Cuffe Owens

It's unclear when exactly King and Cuffe started dating exactly, but according to Us Weekly, they had reportedly been seeing each other for about a month before deciding they were ready to take the next step. The couple married in Pennsylvania on Monday a few weeks after announcing their engagement.

"We just knew," King, 37, wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the happy couple. "Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Owens."

In an interview with Brides magazine, King said that she and Owens "connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke."

"By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together," she revealed. "We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks."

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox

Actors Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox dated for two years before getting engaged in 2006. The pair broke up before announcing the engagement was back on in 2010. Green and Fox didn't waste any time and got married only 23 days later.

The couple welcomed three children together before deciding to divorce in 2020.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

Actress Reese Witherspoon and CAA agent Jim Toth began dating in 2010 before getting engaged that same year. The two tied the knot three months later on March 26, 2011. Witherspoon and Toth share a son together, Tennessee, 9.

Witherspoon and Toth have kept their relationship mostly private, but the "Little Fires Everywhere" star has posted about him on social media a handful of times. The couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary this year.

"What a special day with all of our dear friends. Looking back, I can't believe it has gone so quickly!" she captioned the social media post in March. "I guess that’s how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non- stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures... figuring out this crazy world together."

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande and comedian Pete Davidson dated for just a few weeks in 2018 before getting engaged. The couple didn't make it very far into the relationship before calling it quits less than five months later.

Grande went on to include Davidson in her hit break-up anthem, "Thank U, Next."

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Grande also had a quick engagement with her now-husband, Dalton Gomez. The pair started dating sometime around March of 2020 and got engaged roughly nine months later.

The couple was engaged for five months and officially married in May of 2021.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Musician Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin wasted no time after they began to seriously date. The couple initially dated between 2015 and 2016 before splitting up. They eventually rekindled their romance and Bieber would go on to propose to Baldwin in July of 2018, less than a month after they were reported to be back together.

The couple tied the knot in September of 2018 at a courthouse in New York City.

Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting

Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting dated for only three months before deciding they were ready to take the next step. In September of 2013, the two got engaged. By December of the same year, they were married.

However, the happy times didn't last. Cuoco and Sweeting divorced in 2015.

Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr

Orland Bloom and Miranda Kerr took their time dating, but after two years decided they wanted to get married. The couple got engaged in June of 2010 and wed just one month later. Bloom and Kerr welcomed a son in January of 2011, sparking rumors about the reason behind their quick wedding.

Kerr and Bloom got divorced in 2013.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich

Singer Demi Lovato had a whirlwind romance with Max Ehrich that ended as abruptly as it started. The couple first sparked romance rumors in March of 2020 and in July, the two were engaged. However, the engagement ended just two months later.

Lovato later revealed that she "rushed into something" with Ehrich.

"What happened? I think I rushed into something that I thought was what I was supposed to do. I realized as time went on that I didn’t actually know the person that I was engaged to," Lovato said.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra dated for a mere two months before the former Disney Channel star popped the question.

Five months later, the two tied the knot in late 2018 and have been together ever since.