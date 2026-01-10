Gwyneth Paltrow's teen son left mortified by mother's sex scenes with younger actor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gwyneth Paltrow's teenage son had a front-row seat to her latest movie — and instantly regretted it.

The Oscar-winning actress shared that her son, Moses Martin, had a particularly brutal reaction to watching her intimate scenes with Timothée Chalamet in her latest film, "Marty Supreme."

Paltrow, 53, joked that the experience was nothing short of mortifying for her 19-year-old son.

"Oh my God! My poor son," Paltrow told Demi Moore during a Q&A event supporting the movie Friday, according to People.

"Can you imagine when he came to the premiere in L.A.? He wanted to die," Paltrow said.

Moses is Paltrow’s youngest child with ex-husband Chris Martin. The former couple also share daughter Apple, 21.

While Paltrow has never shied away from candid conversations about life, parenting or relationships, she acknowledged that watching a parent in a sex scene hits differently.

Set in 1950s New York, the film "Marty Supreme" centers on Chalamet’s character, Marty Mauser, a shoe salesman consumed by his quest to become the greatest table-tennis player in the world.

Paltrow’s role places her opposite Chalamet in the film, which includes sex scenes her son would likely prefer to forget.

Meanwhile, Paltrow previously revisited a memorable moment from her past — when her high-profile divorce and its "conscious uncoupling" phrasing once led to real career consequences.

"I was supposed to do a movie at one point, and it was right after the conscious uncoupling thing with Chris and there was a lot of harsh stuff in the press. The distributor was like, this might be too hot to touch," Paltrow said on the "Good Hang with Amy Poehler" podcast.

"That was great because I was getting a divorce, and then I got fired. That was so awesome."

She added, "Say you had a really nasty divorce or your parents had a nasty divorce, and then you hear this idea that it doesn't have to be done this way," Paltrow explained. "I think the implicit learning is like, ‘Oh f---, they’re saying I did something wrong,’ which, of course, that wasn’t the intention."

The "Shakespeare in Love" actress first brought attention to the term when she and Martin announced their divorce in 2014.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.