Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tie the knot in India

They're married! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are officially husband and wife.

Four months after shocking the world with the news of their engagement, the couple tied the knot in lavish Indian ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, according to People.

The 36-year-old "Quantico" actress and the 26-year-old singer married in custom Ralph Lauren ensembles. The entire wedding party -- which included Chopra’s brother, Siddharth, and Jonas’ three brothers, Joe, Kevin, and their little brother, Frankie -- also wore custom outfits by the designer.

Jonas' father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., officiated the Christian ceremony where the couple reportedly exchanged classic Chopard wedding bands.

The Saturday affair marks the first of two wedding ceremonies the now-married couple will have.

Following the Ralph Lauren-designed Christian ceremony, the couple will continue their wedding weekend with a Hindu ceremony on Sunday.

“It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that honors her heritage and culture, just as it’s important to also have a Western ceremony that honors Nick’s Christian upbringing,” a source told People ahead of the big wedding weekend. “They are doing both.”

In the week leading up to the wedding weekend, the couple celebrated Thanksgiving with both of their families in India.

Chopra shared a photo of the grand Thanksgiving feast featuring an elegant dining spread with her fiance sitting at the head of the ballroom-style dining room table.

The actress captioned the photo, "Happy Thanksgiving...family forever..."

Jonas later shared the same photo on his Instagram account.

Chopra and Jonas reportedly began dating over the summer after the "Baywatch" actress returned from her best friend Meghan Markle's royal wedding in Windsor, England on May 19. The actress and her much younger beau were rumored to have been dating for just two months before news broke that Jonas popped the question July.

The pair later confirmed their engagement in August with heartfelt Instagram post taken at their engagement celebration in Mumbai, India.

Following the engagement ceremony, Jonas an intimate Instagram image of himself gazing into Chopra's eyes with the caption, "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love."

In a Vogue profile published this week, Chopra said of her wedding to Jonas, “People will need vacations after this wedding."