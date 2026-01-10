Former Disney actor Matt Prokop arrested in Texas on child pornography and assault charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former child actor Matt Prokop, known for his role in Disney’s "High School Musical 3," has been arrested in Texas on multiple charges, including possession of child pornography, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

The 35-year-old was taken into custody on Dec. 24 in Victoria County, Texas, according to an employee at the Victoria County Jail.

Authorities told Fox News Digital that Prokop faces four misdemeanor charges — one count of violation of bond or protective order, one count of evading arrest or detention and two counts of resisting arrest, search or transportation.

FORMER 'AMERICAN IDOL' CONTESTANT RANDY MADDEN ARRESTED ON SEX CHARGES INVOLVING MINOR

In addition, he faces a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a dating or family violence case.

The former Disney actor has also been charged with second-degree felony possession of child pornography.

Prokop’s latest arrest comes years after troubling allegations surfaced during his relationship with actress Sarah Hyland.

The "Modern Family" star previously accused Prokop of verbal and physical abuse during their five-year relationship, which ended in 2014.

In court documents filed at the time, Hyland alleged that in May 2014, Prokop slammed her into a vehicle and choked her during an argument.

The situation escalated months later when Hyland claimed Prokop threatened to kill her dog and burn down her house after she attempted to end the relationship.

Her "Modern Family" co-star Julie Bowen reportedly intervened in August 2014, helping Hyland safely leave the relationship. The following month, Hyland was granted a restraining order against Prokop.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Hyland and Prokop first crossed paths in 2008 at an audition for "High School Musical 3." The two later starred in Disney’s TV movie "Geek Charming" and went on to date for five years before splitting in August 2014.

More than a decade later, Hyland said the damage hasn’t faded.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In October 2024, the former "Love Island USA" host opened up to domestic violence survivors. She explained that painful memories don’t simply disappear, often remaining "in that abused place of your soul."

"It’s almost like you don’t wanna talk about it anymore," Hyland told Variety at the time. "You want it to be done, and that’s that. I completely understand the dissociation pattern of it."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Hyland, who has been married to "Bachelor" franchise alum Wells Adams since 2022, said the impact of abuse can be lasting.

"I don’t know if that part [of] any woman will ever be fully healed from that," she continued. "It’s something that kind of scars her soul a little bit."