Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Former Disney actor Matt Prokop arrested in Texas on child pornography and assault charges

Former 'High School Musical 3' actor faces felony and misdemeanor charges following Victoria County arrest

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former child actor Matt Prokop, known for his role in Disney’s "High School Musical 3," has been arrested in Texas on multiple charges, including possession of child pornography, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

The 35-year-old was taken into custody on Dec. 24 in Victoria County, Texas, according to an employee at the Victoria County Jail.

Authorities told Fox News Digital that Prokop faces four misdemeanor charges — one count of violation of bond or protective order, one count of evading arrest or detention and two counts of resisting arrest, search or transportation.

FORMER 'AMERICAN IDOL' CONTESTANT RANDY MADDEN ARRESTED ON SEX CHARGES INVOLVING MINOR

Actor Matt Prokop arrives at the premiere of Struck By Lightning in Los Angeles on January 6, 2013.

Matt Prokop was charged with aggravated assault, possession of child pornography and other crimes. (Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

In addition, he faces a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a dating or family violence case.

The former Disney actor has also been charged with second-degree felony possession of child pornography. 

Prokop’s latest arrest comes years after troubling allegations surfaced during his relationship with actress Sarah Hyland

The "Modern Family" star previously accused Prokop of verbal and physical abuse during their five-year relationship, which ended in 2014.

Actors Sarah Hyland and Matt Prokop attend the 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood on March 2, 2014.

Hyland and Prokop dated for five years until their split in 2014. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF)

In court documents filed at the time, Hyland alleged that in May 2014, Prokop slammed her into a vehicle and choked her during an argument. 

The situation escalated months later when Hyland claimed Prokop threatened to kill her dog and burn down her house after she attempted to end the relationship.

Her "Modern Family" co-star Julie Bowen reportedly intervened in August 2014, helping Hyland safely leave the relationship. The following month, Hyland was granted a restraining order against Prokop.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Actor Matt Prokop arrives with Sarah Hyland at the Los Angeles premiere of Clash of the Titans.

Hyland claimed Prokop abused and threatened her during their relationship. (Barry King/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Hyland and Prokop first crossed paths in 2008 at an audition for "High School Musical 3." The two later starred in Disney’s TV movie "Geek Charming" and went on to date for five years before splitting in August 2014.

More than a decade later, Hyland said the damage hasn’t faded.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Matt Prokop pictured during a High School Musical photo in October 21, 2008.

Prokop is currently being housed at the Victoria County Jail. (David Cooper/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

In October 2024, the former "Love Island USA" host opened up to domestic violence survivors. She explained that painful memories don’t simply disappear, often remaining "in that abused place of your soul."

"It’s almost like you don’t wanna talk about it anymore," Hyland told Variety at the time. "You want it to be done, and that’s that. I completely understand the dissociation pattern of it."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Hyland, who has been married to "Bachelor" franchise alum Wells Adams since 2022, said the impact of abuse can be lasting.

"I don’t know if that part [of] any woman will ever be fully healed from that," she continued. "It’s something that kind of scars her soul a little bit."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending

Close modal

Continue