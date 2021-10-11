President Joe Biden, Jill Biden attend nephew's wedding to reality TV star

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden attended the wedding of their nephew, Cuffe Owens, to reality TV star Meghan O’Toole King.

Owens, 42, is the son of Biden's younger sister and political advisor, Valerie Biden Owens. The ceremony took place in Pennsylvania on Monday.

The White House described the event as a "small, family wedding at the home of Valerie and Jack Owens." It was reportedly not on the president's public schedule and no other details were provided.

King, 37, is best known for being a cast member on "The Real Housewives of Orange County" from 2015 to 2018.

MEGHAN KING CONFIRMS SHE FINALIZED HER DIVORCE FROM JIM EDMONDS

The TV personality went public with her relationship with Owens, a Los Angeles-based lawyer, in a post on social media on Sept. 25.

"Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like ‘my main squeeze’… so just meet my man," she captioned a photo of them embracing.

It's not clear when Owens and King started dating as earlier this year, King was dating Will Roos, a real estate investor.

She was previously married to former Major League Baseball player Jim Edmonds and they share three kids together: daughter Aspen, 4½, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 3. Their divorce was finalized in 2019.