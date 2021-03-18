Hailey Baldwin opens up about marrying Justin Bieber at an ‘insanely young’ age: 'We've seen a lot’

Hailey Baldwin is opening up about getting married at the age of 21.

The now-24-year-old model recently opened up to Elle about tying the knot with Justin Bieber in 2018 and what it was like to take the plunge into marriage at such a young age.

"I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young," Baldwin told the outlet. "And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud."

"Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it's different]," she continued. "We've seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that's what we wanted."

HAILEY BALDWIN DOES THERAPY 'CONSISTENTLY' TO COPE WITH STRUGGLES OF FAME

Baldwin, who graces the cover of Elle’s April issue, also discussed the lack of anonymity she and Bieber, now 27, faced in the early days of their marriage.

"In the beginning of our marriage, I just wanted to hide," Baldwin confessed. "I was like, ‘I don’t want people so in my business. I feel like everybody’s up my a--.’ I was like, ‘Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back?’"

JUSTIN BIEBER RECEIVES SWEET TRIBUTE FROM WIFE HAILEY BALDWIN ON HIS 27TH BIRTHDAY

The media barrage and public scrutiny eventually became so overbearing that Baldwin permanently turned comments off on her Instagram account.

"I remember someone telling me that [turning off the public comments] really lowers your engagement. And I was like, ‘I could give a f-- about engagement! People are terrorizing me. Engagement, enschagement. I don’t care!’" said Baldwin.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In February, Baldwin appeared on an episode of Women's Health UK's "Going for Goal" and revealed that she sees a therapist "consistently" to cope with the stress of fame and the negativity that comes along with it.

"The way I've dealt with a lot of the attention, the negative attention, lies and just media in general is I've talked a lot through with a therapist," she explained. "I do therapy consistently. I think that being able to process those things and process those feelings has helped a lot."

Baldwin also mentioned that exercising, praying and deleting social media apps from her phone are other ways that she manages being in the limelight — noting that she has stopped reading comments online.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't read comments. I shut my comments off on my personal page, so it's only people that I follow that can comment. That actually changed a lot for me because I know all the people I follow are only either going to be positive in the comments."

"I think for a while it was like people made me feel like I had to explain myself when the reality is that I just don't owe them anything," Baldwin added.