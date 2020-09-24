Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich end engagement after two months

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have ended their engagement, a source close to the singer confirmed to Fox News.

The pair announced their engagement in July. They were first rumored to be dating in March.

Then, Lovato and Ehrich seemingly confirmed their relationship in May when they were featured in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's "Stuck with U" music video together.

Now, just two months after announcing their intended nuptials, the engagement is over.

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," a source told People magazine. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

According to a video posted on his Instagram on Thursday, Ehrich is currently filming a movie, though it is unclear where the shoot is taking place. However, just this weekend, the star shared a post on Instagram and tagged a music studio located in Georgia.

Lovato, 28, confirmed their engagement on July 23, sharing several photos of herself and Ehrich, 29, on the beach while she wore a massive rock on her left hand.

"[Max,] I knew I loved you the moment I met you," gushed Lovato in the caption of her post. "It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too."

The "Confident" singer said that she had "never felt so unconditionally loved by someone" before, also noting that the former soap star never put "pressure" on her "to be anything other than myself."

"And you make me want to be the best version of myself," she continued. "I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!"

Lovato has had several relationships in the public eye, notably with Joe Jonas and Wilmer Valderrama.