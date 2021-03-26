Reese Witherspoon celebrates 10-year anniversary with Jim Toth: 'Here’s to many more days in the sun!'

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating 10 years of marriage.

The "Election" actress, 45, took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate her decade-long union to husband Jim Toth, 51.

"Celebrating 10 years of marriage to my sweet hubby," Witherspoon wrote in the caption of her post, which featured a picture of the two on their wedding day.

"What a special day with all of our dear friends. Looking back, I can't believe it has gone so quickly!" she continued. "I guess that’s how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non- stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures... figuring out this crazy world together."

"Here’s to many more days in the sun! I [heart emoji] you, JT," Witherspoon concluded.

Witherspoon’s anniversary post received massive support from her 25.2 million followers — amassing over 670,000 likes and 3,000 comments in just hours.

"It was such a beautiful day. How was this ten years again already?" Alyssa Milano commented. "Happy anniversary!!!" Natalie Portman added.

Cheryl Strayed wrote, "Love to you both! Happy anniversary, dear friends! [two heart emojis]." Witherspoon portrayed Strayed in the biopic "Wild."

"This photo is the absolute cutest. happy anniversary! wishing you so much love and happiness, always [heart emoji]," a Witherspoon fan account commented.

Witherspoon also shared a series of heartfelt Instagram Stories, beginning with a throwback picture of the husband-and wife duo posing together.

"11 years ago… I met this amazing guy," the actress captured the first Story, set to the tune of Harry Styles’ "Adore You."

"10 years ago Today, we got married," she continued, adding a plethora of heart GIFs over the couple’s wedding picture.

The third Story, which features WILD’s "This Is Our Time," sees the two posing together on the sand as the sun sets, with a caption that reads, "Here’s to many more days of happiness & laughter! I love you JT!"

Witherspoon and Toth share son Tenessee together. Witherspoon also has kids -- Ava and Deacon -- from her relationship with ex Ryan Phillippe.