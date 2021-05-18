Who is Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande's husband?

Ariana Grande made some major moves over the weekend when she tied the knot to her fiancé Dalton Gomez in a surprise, intimate ceremony in California.

Fox News confirmed the 27-year-old "Thank U, Next" singer and Gomez, 25, exchanged their nuptials at the pop star's home in Montecito, Calif. over the weekend. The ceremony was said to be attended by fewer than 20 guests from both sides of their respective families.

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled," a source told People shortly after the star's rep confirmed the wedding.

While Grande's love life has dominated headlines almost as much as her chart-topping hits in recent years, she and Gomez, a real estate professional, have managed to keep intimate details of their relationship under wraps.

Fortunately for Grande's fanbase, the singer has alluded to being head-over-heels for the man, thanks to her social media profiles. Here's a look at what we know about the man who captured the worldwide superstar's heart.

He's a real estate agent

Grande's now-husband is a luxury real estate agent, having worked at the Aaron Kirman Group (AKG) for five years. According to his bio on the agency's website, Gomez is the sole buyers agent for the Beverly Hills-based company.

In his first three years at AKG, Gomez worked as the Director of Operations. The company applauds him for holding "one of the largest rolodexes of A-list buyers" in Hollywood.

He reportedly even helped his now-wife in purchasing real estate in 2020.

He's a California native

Gomez was born and raised in California. Meanwhile, Grande was born in Boca Raton, Fla. and grew up in the state. While her home base appears to be in California, she also has a residence in New York City.

Gomez stars in Grande and Justin Bieber's music video

The singer and real estate agent went public in quite a creative way in 2020. Just a couple of months after rumors swirled that they were an item, Gomez starred in Grande's and Bieber's " Stuck With U " music video, which dropped on May 8.

He popped the question in late 2020

The "Positions" singer announced her engagement to Gomez in December 2020 with a series of photos posted to Instagram, where she has a whopping 235 million followers. The series also included some snaps of her brand new engagement ring.

"forever n then some," she captioned the post .

Gomez popped the question with a rare sparkler with the help of jeweler Jack Solow, who dished about it in an interview last year.

"Dalton was involved in every step of the selection process through FaceTime and Zoom since he was on the west coast and I was here in my office in New York. He was very, very specific about what he wanted," Solow told E! News. "He had very strong feelings about how he wanted this to look, a contemporary kind of way. It was his idea to do the diamond on an angle and he said to me we had to incorporate a pearl into the finished piece because it is very sentimentally special, the element of a pearl is very, very sentimentally special to Ariana. He wanted to include that in the ring."

He's been living with the pop star for some time

Grande and Gomez were reportedly living together long before becoming husband and wife. The duo reportedly began living together in early 2020, quarantining in California at the singer's home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Montecito mansion where the two are said to have tied the knot over the weekend is a property the two have made memories in together, according to reports.

