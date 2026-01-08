'Wonder Years' star Danica McKellar celebrates 51st birthday with authentic no-filter selfie

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Danica McKellar celebrated her 51st birthday with a bared-faced selfie.

"This is 51!" the Great American Family star wrote on her Instagram last weekend while wearing a red flannel shirt, cross necklace and her wavy hair down. She continued, "No makeup, no filters, just front-facing lighting and a healthy lifestyle to look - and more importantly - feel the best I can."

The "Wonder Years" alum said she spent her day doing puzzles with her family, working out, and she even did a cold plunge in the ocean, "and we're about to have dinner."

"Feeling blessed beyond words today!! And fun fact, 51 is not a prime number; 3 x 17 = 51," the author of multiple math books, including her most recent counting book "I Love You 100," said.

The star got some celebrity love in her comments.

Mario Lopez wrote: "HBD Danica!" with a fire emoji and Candace Cameron Bure commented: "Happy birthday Danica!!" and praised her as a "beauty inside and out."

McKellar dished some of her health secrets to Fox News Digital late last year, revealing that she stays slim by making sure she fills up on healthy foods.

"My secret — one of my secrets — is that I don't eat dessert or anything that's bad for me until I'm totally full with all the healthy stuff," she explained. "Once I'm full on the healthy stuff, then I'll have maybe a couple bites. But I don't want to be hungry when I'm eating the bad stuff."

The January birthday girl also said that she doesn’t make New Year’s resolutions.

"I'm not sure why," she mused. "I think because every day I try to just resolve to be the best person I can be, to do what God wants me to do, to keep listening to God for guidance," she said during the interview. "In fact, one of the themes of my Christmas movie is listening to God."

McKellar stressed that she eats a "very boring diet," and her "No. 1 secret to staying fit, healthy, and youthful" is drinking lots of water.

"I really don't drink alcohol. I don't drink coffee. I don't drink soda, certainly nothing with artificial flavors or sweeteners," she explained. "I think that stuff is evil, and it actually messes up your body more than if you just had sugar. Although sugar is really bad for you. So, I just try to stay away from all that stuff."

A few days before her birthday, the actress shared several photos from her ‘20s New Year's Eve party.

"Happy New Year from our 1920's murder mystery NYE party last night!" she wrote on Instagram.

McKellar was dressed in a black, sparkly flapper dress while her husband, Scott Sveslosky, wore a white tux with a black bow tie.

"I mean it's the 20's, right?" she wrote. "And oh how we love any excuse to dress up, ha! Wishing you all a restful day and a beautiful start to the new year!"

She also shared a photo of her teenage son, Draco, looking a little older at the party wearing a suit and a (rather bushy) fake mustache.