Arnold Schwarzenegger gave son-in-law Chris Pratt a giant bizarre Christmas gift

Chris Pratt received a unique Christmas gift from his father-in-law.

During a recent appearance on "The Graham Norton Show," the 46-year-old actor shared the one-of-a-kind gift he received from his father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"His love language is giving gifts. That's for sure, he just goes all out," he said. "This year, one was like a six-foot by eight-foot portrait painting of all three of my children and him as Santa Claus. And it's very lifelike, and it's very big, and it's him as Santa Claus and then the three kids peering around the Christmas tree seeing him eat a cookie."

Due to its size, Pratt admitted he isn't "sure exactly what we're supposed to do with that the rest of the year," adding they will probably "break that out in November sometime."

In addition to the "very thoughtful gift," Pratt shared that Arnold also gifted him a pair of boots that he once wore in a movie.

Pratt is married to the former governor of California's daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and the couple share three children: Lyla, 5, Eloise, 3, and Ford, 1. He is also a father to son Jack, 13, who he shares with ex-wife, Anna Faris.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star celebrated Jack's 13th birthday on Instagram in August 2025, sharing photos of the two of them on various outings, including feeding animals, wearing matching Dodgers jerseys and watching a Detroit Lions game.

"I have a teenager???" Pratt wrote over the pictures shared to his Instagram stories . "Jack, I can't believe you are 13 today. I've watched you grow into such an incredible young man, and am truly proud of the person you are becoming."

During a March appearance on "Fox & Friends," Pratt discussed how the premature birth of his son in 2012 strengthened his connection to his faith, when he made "deals with God" to save his son. Jack was born seven weeks early and only weighed 3 pounds, 10 ounces.

"The most impactful moment was when my son was born," he explained. "He was born early and had some health scares, and in that moment, I really made some deals with God, as you do when you're praying, and I felt like if you save my son, I will give you everything."

Pratt previously received backlash in November 2021 when he thanked Katherine for providing him with a "healthy daughter," with many believing it was insensitive toward Faris.

"For me if was the emphasis on ‘healthy child’ like your firstborn is lesser in your eyes," one commenter wrote. "You need to go read that sentence thru HIS eyes & apologize to him bcuz your wording was cruel Dude..."

His mother-in-law, Maria Shriver, defended him amid the backlash, reminding him in the comments section "what a good man you are and what a great father you are to jack and lyla."

"What a great husband you are to Katherine… what a great son-in-law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have," she wrote. "Rise above the noise. Your family loves you. What a beautiful life. I'm proud of you."

