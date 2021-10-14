'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy engaged to boyfriend after dating for 6 months: 'So excited'

Madison LeCroy is still floating on clouds a week after getting engaged to her boyfriend Brett.

The "Southern Charm" star, 31, appeared on Amazon Live on Thursday and revealed to the world that Brett popped the question last week after taking LeCroy and her 8-year-old son, Hudson, to a birthday shindig on Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

"I am engaged! And I’m so excited because I honestly had no clue at the time," LeCroy gleamed. "It was a very special moment for my family. We traveled a good bit around the world, and I kind of thought it would possibly happen then, but I think it happens when you least expect it."

"He involved my son who is a huge part of my life, and we’ve been crying for the last week because we’ve been overwhelmed with the excitement," she added.

The Bravo personality said Brett asked for Hudson’s permission beforehand and the young protector of his mother obliged so long as he could be a part of the sweet moment – of which Brett asked LeCroy for her hand in marriage while the group enjoyed a cozy dinner.

While LeCroy has kept her romance with Brett tightly under wraps, she shared photos and videos from the evening to her Instagram Stories on Friday.

"You guys, I am so shocked," she said in a video as she showed off her dress that Brett purchased for her to wear for the special occasion. "They are up to something. I’m very excited."

The pair, who met in April while LeCroy was in Scottsdale, Arizona attending a friend's party – have already vacationed in the Maldives.

Earlier this year, LeCroy was embroiled in an alleged cheating scandal with former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez.

Back in February, dating rumors between the former pro baseball player, 46, and LeCroy started. It was alleged the two had an affair after meeting through social media.

During the Bravo reality show's reunion special, host Andy Cohen asked LeCroy if she had hooked up with "a very famous, married ex-MLB player," per the New York Post.

LeCroy clarified, "He contacted me, and yes, we DMed, but other than that there was nothing… I’ve never seen him [or] touched him," LeCroy said of the "anonymous" baseball pro.