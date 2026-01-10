Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Bradley Cooper denies plastic surgery, Jenny McCarthy slams ‘The View’

Beverly D’Angelo on ‘doing more nudity’; Nikki Glaser names the A-lister ‘you can’t make fun of’

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Split photo of Bradley Cooper and Jenny McCarthy.

Bradley Cooper addresses rumors that he's had plastic surgery. Jenny McCarthy says she'd return to "The View" "over my dead body." (JC Olivera/Getty Images; Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

FACE THE TRUTH - Bradley Cooper addresses plastic surgery rumors after getting approached by fans who told him he looks 'good.'

HOSTILE TURF - Jenny McCarthy slams 'The View,' says 'over my dead body' she'd return to the show.

NOT GOING THERE - Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser names the one Hollywood star 'you cannot make fun of.'

NO FILTER - ‘National Lampoon’ star Beverly D'Angelo says she'd tell her younger self to 'do more nudity' in her Hollywood career.

DEFENSE CRUMBLES - Nick Reiner loses attorney Alan Jackson in parents' murder case.

Nick Reiner in a black jacket at the AOL Build Speaker Series in New York in May 2016.

Nick Reiner's original attorney, Alan Jackson, is no longer representing him. (Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic)

ALMOST WALKED AWAY - Julia Roberts almost rejected an iconic Hollywood role she initially called 'f---ing stupid.'

Julia Roberts at the Venice Film Festival 2025 in a black dress.

Julia Roberts nearly rejected one of her iconic roles. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

TOXIC VILLAGE - Ashley Tisdale confronts 'mean girl' moms who made her feel excluded. 

PHONYWOOD - Jennette McCurdy admits Hollywood rewards dishonesty, calls the industry ‘horrifying.’

ROYAL CELEBRATION - Kate Middleton will celebrate her 'low-key' birthday with family after turning 'corner healthwise,' an expert says.

Kate Middleton wore green to St. Patrick's Day event

A royal expert shares Kate Middleton's possible birthday plans. (Chris Jackson)

SAFETY FIRST - John Mulaney postpones Minneapolis shows after deadly ICE shooting sparks unrest in the city. 

