Meghan King shares photo from wedding to President Joe Biden, Jill Biden’s nephew: ‘Mr. and Mrs. Owens’

"Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Meghan O’Toole King is in bliss following her marriage to Cuffe Owens.

"We just knew," King, 37, wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the happy couple flashing wide smiles after exchanging their nuptials on Monday. "Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Owens," she added.

Owens, 42, is the son of Biden's younger sister and political adviser, Valerie Biden Owens. The ceremony took place in Pennsylvania on Monday. The White House described the event as a "small, family wedding at the home of Valerie and Jack Owens."

Owens is a Los Angeles-based lawyer while King is best known as a reality star, writer and co-host of the "Intimate Knowledge" podcast.

King said in an interview with Brides magazine that she and Owens "connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke."

"By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together," she revealed. "We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks."

She was previously married to former Major League Baseball player Jim Edmonds and they share three kids together: daughter Aspen, 4½, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 3.

Edmonds filed for divorce in October 2019 following a sexting scandal and an alleged affair with their children’s nanny that he ultimately denied.

They finalized their wildly public divorce in May, and at the time, King said she didn’t harbor any emotions about the split.

"I feel the same as I did before it was finalized," she admitted to Us Weekly. "I think it’s, like, an energetic closure, which is important, but I mean, I’ve been learning how to be independent ever since we separated, ever since the divorce was filed, and so that’s almost, I guess, a year and a half now.

"So it just — it feels good," she continued. "It feels good to put that behind me and just look to the future. I want to spend my life with a partner. I’m a loyal, monogamous individual. I’ve been having a lot of fun dating, but I’m really hoping to settle down and find that partner."

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.