British Royals
Published

Queen Elizabeth is joined by Princes George, William and Charles to make Christmas desserts

Associated Press
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attended church near her country estate while her husband of 72 years, Prince Philip, remained in a London hospital Sunday.

Palace officials have not provided an update on the 98-year-old prince's condition following the announcement Friday that he was being admitted to King Edward VII Hospital as a precaution due to a preexisting condition.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George smile as they prepare special Christmas puddings at Buckingham Palace. (Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via AP)

It is not clear if Philip will be released in time to join the rest of the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham, the queen's country estate in Norfolk.

The queen has not altered her holiday routine and went to church Sunday as normal. The royal family is expected to attend another service on Christmas morning.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George, alongside, from left, veterans Liam Young, Colin Hughes, Alex Cavaliere, Barbra Hurman and Lisa Evans,at the launch of The Royal British Legion's Together at Christmas initiative. (Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via AP)

Buckingham Palace released a special holiday photo showing the queen making Christmas desserts with her son, Prince Charles, her grandson Prince William and her great-grandson Prince George.

The three princes are, respectively, the first, second and third in line for the British throne.