Prince Charles shares first-ever Instagram post

Prince Charles' Instagram page has taken a personal turn.

For the first time, Charles, 70, shared a statement himself rather than a message from his office, according to People magazine.

The photo, posted as Charles prepares to visit India, features himself with his wife Camilla during their 2017 visit to the country.

"As I depart for India, on my tenth official visit, I did just want to convey my warmest best wishes to all of you in the Sikh Community in the United Kingdom, and across the Commonwealth, on the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji," Charles captioned the photo.

"The principles on which Guru Nanak founded the Sikh religion, and which guide your lives to this day, are ones which can inspire us all – hard work, fairness, respect, and selfless service to others," the lengthy post continued. "In embodying these values, Sikhs have made the most profound contribution to the life of this country, and continue to do so, in every imaginable field, just as you do in so many other places around the world."

"This week, as Sikhs everywhere honour the founder of your faith, my wife and I wanted you to know just how much your community is valued and admired by us all, and that our thoughts are with you at this very special time," he finished.

Charles concluded the post by signing it "HRH the Prince of Wales," adding the hashtags "#RoyalVisitIndia #Gurupurab550."

Queen Elizabeth shared a similar post back in May, showcasing a letter written from the world's first computer engineer to Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.