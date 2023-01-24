Princess Eugenie is pregnant, expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank this summer

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, is expecting her second child.

The granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a heartfelt photo of her son August giving her growing baby bump a smooch. She welcomed her firstborn in February 2021.

"We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," the 32-year-old captioned the photograph, which was taken by her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Buckingham Palace also shared the exciting news.

"Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer," the palace said in a statement. "The family [is] delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

Eugenie and Brooksbank, 36, met during a 2010 ski trip in Verbier, Switzerland. Eugenie later said during their engagement interview that it was "love at first sight." The couple stayed in touch when Eugenie left London in 2013 for New York, where she worked for the online auction house Paddle8.

The English businessman proposed to the princess in 2018 during their vacation in Nicaragua. They tied the knot on Oct 12, 2018, in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Ferguson, known as "Fergie," wrote an open letter to daughters Eugenie and Princess Beatrice in 2021 for Good Housekeeping about becoming a "granny."

"Every day I thank the universe for allowing me to be your mother," the 63-year-old gushed. "You have always been the blood in my veins. From the time you were wee tots, you made my life complete. I look at how full of humility, laughter and joy you are in your hearts, and I marvel at you both."

"Now, in you as mothers, I see strength, courage and steadfastness, integrity and goodness, and the way you embrace every challenge and moment," she shared. "It is an extraordinary feeling when your child becomes a mother. Suddenly my little girlies have their own little ones... such a feeling to get used to."

"But if I do cry or tear up as you drive away, it is only because I am so proud of you," Ferguson continued. "It has been just us for 33 years, but now you are creating your own families, and I couldn't be happier for you both and my magnificent sons-in-law, Jack and Edo."