Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie to split time between UK and Portugal: report

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are embarking on a new start for their family.

Brooksbank, who married Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter in 2018, has landed a new job that will prompt his family to split their time between the U.K. and Portugal. The 36-year-old and the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are parents to a 1-year-old son named August.

"It’s a very exciting time for them," a palace source told The Telegraph on Monday.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The princess, 32, currently works as a director at the London art gallery Hauser & Wirth. Brooksbank previously served as a brand ambassador for Casamigos, the tequila brand founded by George Clooney and Rande Gerber.

According to reports, Brooksbank’s new position is with property tycoon Mike Meldman, one of Clooney’s business partners.

Eugenie previously lived in New York City for two years while working as a specialist at Paddle8, an online auction house. She and her spouse have resided in Kensington Palace’s Ivy Cottage in London but then moved into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Frogmore Cottage in Windsor before welcoming their firstborn.

Eugenie’s older sister, Princess Beatrice, previously split her time between New York and London.

In February, Eugenie and Brooksbank visited Harry, 37, and Markle, 40, in California, where they relocated in 2020.

In March, True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox News Digital that the cousins "have always been close."

"As a family, there has been a lot of scrutiny on them," said Bullen about the pair. "I believe everybody, not just Harry, has banded together to support Eugenie and her sister Beatrice over the years… I think her message to the public is the classic line the royals follow – never complain, never explain. You just go on and do your job."

Bullen is an award-winning documentarian who has been making programs about the British royal family for 20 years and has worked closely with Prince Charles for about a decade. While he founded his production company Spun Gold in 2004, Bullen has been producing royal content even before that. He has met with Eugenie and Beatrice, 33, on several occasions and commended how they’ve "managed themselves" in the public eye.

Bullen noted that Eugenie’s relationship with Harry has always been strong, and it will stay that way as their lives evolve.

"They cannot escape the goldfish bowl they grew up in, and only they can truly understand what’s it really like to be raised that way," he said. "That’s why all the cousins – not just Eugenie and Harry – have been very close. There may have been troubles within the family over the years, but they’ve managed to overcome them. And Eugenie has, in many ways, tried to keep those lines of communication open for the family. No one has visited Harry since his departure. And I think that was a very public message of her support."