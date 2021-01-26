Princess Eugenie shares adorable throwback with husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie is pulling back the curtain for her Instagram followers.

The British royal, 30, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a rare and candid throwback with her then-fiancé Jack Brooksbank, 34. The adorable image features the couple happily smiling with Eugenie’s nose playfully pressed upon Brooksbank's face. In the post, Eugenie reflected on their engagement from three years ago.

"This time 3 years ago.. flashback to such a happy moment when Jack and I announced our engagement... xx #flashbackfriday," Eugenie wrote in the caption.

The post was a big winner amongst Eugenie’s 1.2 million Instagram followers, as they lavishly praised the "beautiful" and "gorgeous" duo.

"How time flies, exciting times ahead for you both as you become parents. Sending [much] love and admiration to you both," one user commented along with heart emojis.

"I wish you a very happy anniversary of your engagement. 3 years old already and a little baby about to arrive. to fill such a wonderful love story," another user wrote along with heart and celebratory emojis, referring back to Eugenie’s baby announcement from several months prior.

The wholesome flashback post comes off the heels of Eugenie’s big Instagram announcement that she and Brooksbank are expecting their first child together.

"Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....👶🏻," Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter captioned the September post.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the happy news in an announcement the same day.

"👶 Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," the official royal family's Instagram account reads underneath a photograph of the couple on their wedding day. "The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."