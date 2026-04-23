Prince Louis' 8th birthday portrait shows 'relatable' family vacation moment: expert

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Prince Louis was all sunshine, smiles and charm in his portrait for his 8th birthday.

The royal family released the portrait of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third born on Thursday for his April 23 birthday, which showed him with a gap-toothed smile, in a blue knit sweater in front of the sea.

The portrait of the 8-year-old was taken during a family vacation in Cornwall by royal photographer Matt Porteous, who frequently does portraits for the Wales family.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales have marked Prince Louis’ 8th birthday with exactly what royal fans hoped for; sunshine, smiles, and a snippet of family life on a boat by the Cornish Sea," Helena Chard, a British Broadcaster and photographer, told Fox News Digital.

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The portrait "shows a relaxed Prince Louis mid-giggle, oozing strength, energy and charm. Everyone looks forward to a Prince Louis special moment, especially a Prince Louis cheeky, warm relatable moment and his 8th birthday image doesn’t disappoint," she said. "He’s still very much our cheeky Prince."

The prince and princess’ youngest child has an excess of character and has often stolen the show at royal outings with his unguarded faces and hijinks.

Chard added that having Louis’ portrait taken in Cornwall "says it all."

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"It’s William’s Duchy, yes. But more than that, they all love Cornwall and it paints a picture of ‘We holiday where you holiday.' Everyone enjoys a joyful relatable image," she explained.

She said that Louis is often seen as an "antidote" to scandals plaguing the monarchy like former Prince Andrew’s allegations and William’s feud with Prince Harry.

Along with the photo, his parents also added a video montage that showed Louis’ athleticism.

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The montage captured the 8-year-old digging a hole in the sand, jumping in the water and swimming in a wetsuit, playing cricket and running on the beach.

Referring to Louis as a "cheeky chappie," royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner joked the prince had reached the milestone "without too many mishaps to his name, but who knows what might happen at his birthday party tonight."

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"Well known for his playing the drums — probably an unfortunate present — it could be a very loud night finished off with the special cake which Kate bakes for the children." Turner told Fox News Digital. "He looks very resplendent in the photographs and is certainly already a handsome boy with a wicked sense of humour and enough energy to keep his whole extended Royal family amused on dull nights."

Turner compared Louis’ "exuberance" to that of his late great-grandfather Prince Philip, who died in 2021 at 99 years old.

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Noting Philip was "famous for his gaffs," he concluded, "this has obviously flown through the blood line to the birthday Prince."

"He certainly keeps Kate amused and she finds it very hard not to laugh on public occasions when his sister and brother try to keep him in check," he added. "In one way his outrageous and endearing character will certainly make him one of the most popular royals in the future."

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Despite his son’s birthday, it was still a working day for William — albeit probably not the hardest — who spend the day at the Jaguar TCS racing headquarters, and was able to get behind the wheel of all all-electric Formula E racecar.

"An electric visit to the Jaguar TCS Racing headquarters in Kidlington!" a post on the Wales’ account, that showed several photos of William at Jaguar, said. "Incredible to see the world leading approach to innovation and sustainability in Formula E. A huge well done to the team as they shift towards an all-electric future."