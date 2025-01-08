Kate Middleton is 'the glue' when King Charles, Prince William 'don't see eye to eye': expert

After battling cancer and watching her father-in-law fight the disease while completing royal duties, Kate Middleton has one thing to look forward to – her 43rd birthday.

On Thursday, the Princess of Wales will celebrate the special day privately with her loved ones, as the public praises the royal for being the British monarchy’s shiniest jewel. But the future queen consort has already proven herself to be a valuable asset to "The Firm," several royal experts told Fox News Digital.

"King Charles is extremely fond and proud of his daughter-in-law," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. "I believe he is one of her biggest fans. They share similar passions, and he recognizes her wow factor, empathy and resilience. She is solution-focused and is certainly the glue between Prince William and King Charles III."

"Father and son don’t always see eye to eye," Chard added.

Robert Jobson previously claimed in his book "Catherine, the Princess of Wales" that the king "raised concerns" with his eldest son over his helicopter use with Kate and their three children. William, heir to the throne, had expressed a strong desire to fly with his entire family.

Not only did this spark a tense disagreement, but the king, 76, presented William, an experienced pilot, with "a formal document acknowledging the risks involved and taking full responsibility for his actions."

Despite the disagreement, the book also claimed that the monarch had praised his beloved daughter-in-law for having a "stabilizing influence" on William, especially in his relationship with the monarch.

A source told Jobson that Kate "is somebody who always tries to see both sides of any dispute" and is the "emotionally mature one."

"I think the [king] understands Catherine is a good influence on the entire family," said a courtier. "He loves and truly appreciates everything she does."

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital that Kate has always been "tough-minded, a realist," which has been the secret to her surviving the royal family.

The king quickly took notice.

"Because of their shared cancer battle, Kate and the king have strengthened their bond in ways neither could have imagined," he explained. "King Charles was so impressed with her grace and grit that he bestowed a singular honor on Kate, making her a Royal Companion of Honour, an unmistakable sign of his faith in her ability to help carry the monarchy forward."

"But beyond that, the king is not about to be giving Kate advice about being a future queen," Andersen noted. "That would simply give oxygen to the notion that he might not be around much longer, and Charles III intends to stay put on the throne for years to come.

"For much of the same reason, Camilla has not felt compelled to speak with Kate about what it’s like to be queen. While Charles is fond of Kate, the best that can be said about the current queen and the next one is that they have a grudging respect for each other."

Chard described how Kate is known for taking a hands-on approach to raising her children, including her eldest Prince George, 11, who is second in line. This has also earned praise from the monarch as he continues his cancer treatment.

"Princess Catherine is the heart of her family – family is her priority and, as such, the Waleses are a tight-knit, loving family," said Chard. "She has helped revolutionize royal parenting."

Chard continued, "King Charles is comforted by the fact that Princess Catherine puts family first and wouldn’t want it any other way. The well-being of the future heirs is paramount. He knows that when the time comes, she will seamlessly transition into the perfect future queen."

Because of her devotion to family and her recent health battle, Kate is expected to take it slow when it comes to royal duties. Kate announced in September that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment.

Sources told the U.K.’s DailyMail that Kate "simply won’t be going back to work in the same way as before" her cancer diagnosis. While her diary in 2025 doesn’t include any full-scale foreign tours, she is expected to appear at major royal events, including Trooping the Colour.

"Kate has always put family first, and now more than ever she’ll be focusing on her children," said Andersen. "… In the meantime, Kate will make her presence known domestically, devoting what time she can to the British charities that mean the most to her."

"King Charles is disappointed that he cannot carry out all of his state chores, although he is thankful that Prince William makes the perfect stand-in when necessary," said Chard. "This has allowed Prince William to successfully take center stage as a true statesman. This has also reminded and prepared the Prince and Princess of Wales of their future king and queen roles."

"I believe Princess Catherine has thought carefully about her role going forward," Chard continued. "She has made it clear that family is a priority but will continue to manage public expectations. She realizes that people love her and that it is important to be seen worldwide. However, I think it's also important to remember that the public will have decades of seeing Princess Catherine at key events."

Chard noted that Kate has had "years in training" as a future queen, "learning and inhaling invaluable advice" from the late Queen Elizabeth II. England’s longest-reigning monarch died in 2022 at age 96.

But on Thursday, the focus is celebrating Kate’s big day, which is something both Charles and William can agree on. British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that the day will be focused on the children as William, "not a particularly brilliant cook," attempts to make breakfast for her.

"Regarding what type of queen she wants to be, Princess Catherine has never wavered from her core beliefs – family first," said Fordwich. "This includes, by extension, all her new royal family and dedication to duty. Both value sets will render her a most wonderful and appreciated queen."