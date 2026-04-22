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Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton admits there’s one part of royal life she finds ‘really hard’

The Princess of Wales once revealed her childhood nickname was 'Squeak' due to her shy personality

By Brie Stimson Fox News
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Kate Middleton got candid this week on what aspect of royal life she finds "really hard."

While joining a small group of women on Tuesday at a Buckingham Palace reception to mark the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday, the Princess of Wales admitted she has a difficult time speaking at loud events.

"I find these environments to be really hard," the mother of three told the women, according to video posted to X. "I’ve also got a very soft voice, so I always get told: ‘Speak up a bit louder!’"

The 44-year-old attended the event with her husband, Prince William. She didn’t give a formal speech, as King Charles III did to commemorate the late queen's life. She happily interacted with guests.

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Catherine Princess of Wales attending Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel Windsor

Kate Middleton has admitted she finds speaking up in loud settings difficult. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The princess has been open about her shyness, reportedly telling a guest after she made her first speech as a working royal in 2012 that she finds "doing speeches nerve-wracking," according to The Guardian.

In their first interview after getting engaged in 2010, the princess revealed she felt a bit timid when she first met her future husband, now the heir to the British throne.

Princess Catherine and Prince William standing together at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton is seen laughing with her husband Prince William at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. (Aaron Chown/AFP/Getty Images)

"I actually went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy about meeting you," she admitted in the ITV special.

"I find these environments to be really hard. I’ve also got a very soft voice, so I always get told: ‘Speak up a bit louder!’"

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While speaking to a student at an event in 2017 who said they were nervous about talking to her, Kate admitted, "I'm shy as well, so don't worry," according to Hello! magazine.

Catherine Princess of Wales delivering a speech at The Design Museum in London

Kate Middleton is pictured giving a speech at The Design Museum in London, circa 2023. (Richard Pohle/POOL/AFP/Getty Images)

And at her alma mater, the University of St. Andrews, in 2012, the royal also revealed that her nickname as a child was "Squeak," People magazine reported.

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Although making a speech may not be the princess’ favorite royal duty, she appears to enjoy speaking with people one-on-one. She is often seen laughing and smiling while spending time with members of the public, even having to catch up with other royals because of her chats.

Catherine Princess of Wales speaking with 100 year-old Joan Illingworth at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton told several women, including 100-year-old Joan Illingworth, at the Buckingham Palace reception on Tuesday, that she finds speaking up at loud events difficult. (Jordan Pettitt/Pool/Getty Images)

"There's a real art to walkabouts. Everybody teases me in the family that I spend far too long chatting," the princess revealed in a 2016 ITV documentary, People magazine revealed. 

"I still have to learn a little bit more, and to pick up a few more tips, I suppose."

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Catherine Princess of Wales talking with Richard Bosworth at The Royal Marsden Hospital in London

Kate Middleton is seen here speaking with two people during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital in London last year. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

A viral video shared on Instagram in January shows the princess heading toward her car after a royal event in Stirling, Scotland. She then runs back to greet a crowd, accepting flowers and posing for a photo with a fan.

"She can't just not go!" the video's caption said.

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