Prince William under pressure to save monarchy as Prince Harry, Prince Andrew ‘wary of his wrath’: expert

As King Charles continues his battle with cancer, his heir, Prince William, is preparing to be the future monarch – and no one will get in his way.

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich made the claim, saying that the Prince of Wales feels the future of "The Firm" looming over his head.

"Prince William is dedicated to duty, as imbued in him by Queen Elizabeth II, who tutored him every Sunday regarding his royal duties," Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "He’s also under huge generational pressure since the increasing public popularity of the monarchy ranks highest for both him and Princess Catherine."

Fordwich also claimed that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are "wary of his wrath."

"Harry’s whinge fest ‘Spare,’ with its acerbic accusations against the royal family, particularly his denigration of the Princess of Wales, rendered it the ‘final straw’ as William told those around him," Fordwich claimed.

She noted that William feels he and his wife were "bitterly attacked" in Harry’s tell-all. As for the disgraced Duke of York, William believes he "has put the family in jeopardy" over his controversial ties to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"As a millennial, he won’t and can’t risk public association with disastrous members of the family who merely serve as distractions from public duty," Fordwich added.

Fordwich’s claims came shortly after sources told In Touch that the father of three has been putting his foot down when it comes to decisions about the monarchy’s future.

"It’s no secret that anyone who pushes back against him will be swiftly shown the door," a palace insider told the outlet. "He’s not willing to take any nonsense, and the word is he’s already on his way to being the toughest ruler the family has ever seen."

Sources also claimed to the outlet that William has "never been more influential" than he has been in recent months. The 42-year-old, they said, isn’t shying away from "making decisions that he feels will benefit the Crown in the long run."

"I talk to people close to him who say he is very tough to work with and relentless in his desires to achieve," said royal expert Ian Pelham Turner. "He does not suffer fools gladly."

"It has often been said that King Charles finds it very hard to make decisions, especially about his two sons and how to deal with Harry," said Pelham Turner. "William is far more forthright, like his grandfather Prince Philip, who would push people out of the way if they stood in front of him. . . . He is extremely ambitious."

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that William is determined to revamp the monarchy’s reputation. Last year proved to be a "brutal" one for the prince, as he admitted, due to his family’s health saga.

Both Charles and his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton were diagnosed with cancer in 2024. In September, the Princess of Wales announced that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment.

"Prince William is only too aware that the royal family has taken a battering over the past few years, from members of his family creating unnecessary chaos, family illness and the negative buzz surrounding royal finances," Chard explained.

"The last year has been the hardest in his life," she said. "Yet, he has emerged with renewed energy and purpose. Prince William is very much a self-assured family man. He is also redefining his role as the future heir to the throne. With his revamped relaxed image, he continues to help people through charitable service, using his platform for meaningful good."

"He supports King Charles, carrying out state and national duties regularly," Chard continued. "He has surprisingly taken to the role like a duck to water, commanding center stage at every event.

"His future role as king is in sight. However, he doesn't believe all his father’s tenets are gospel. He is his own man and wishes to show a more modern, encompassing face to the monarchy."

Sources claimed to In Touch that William is "seizing" more power from King Charles.

But experts told Fox News Digital that the king is happily letting his eldest son take over the reins.

"King Charles is purported to be both relieved and delighted that Prince William has taken such a dutiful, dedicated approach to the monarchy," said Fordwich. "He’s not the playboy of many past Princes of Wales, ancestors of his who didn’t either take the role seriously and/or were seriously dedicated to the debauchery."

Sources believe that with the king, 76, continuing his cancer treatment, William has acknowledged that "his time to rule will be sooner, rather than later."

Chard said that William’s goal is to improve the family’s image.

"He is making strategic decisions that will benefit the crown," said Chard. "He values loyalty and will not allow anybody to further tarnish the family name. The Sussexes and Prince Andrew, and in fact, anyone who oversteps the mark, will be kept at a distance."

"Prince William is currently working towards a cull of unnecessary royal family expenditure and achieving sustainability in general," Chard shared. "The Sovereign Grant is set to go up by nearly $56 million.

"The royal family must show value for [that] money. He is alerted to the fact the public is calling for more financial transparency. Prince William shows strength of character as he steers the ever-evolving monarchy into clear waters."

Fordwich added that William wants to be seen as a "hands-on" king who makes positive changes to the UK. His charities and causes — from mental health to the environment — have given hints of what sort of monarch he might one day be.

"One can look at projects he’s leaned into so far, such as the Earthshot Prize, his aim to reduce homelessness within five years . . . as well as other programs regarding mental health issues," said Fordwich.

William previously shared that he and his wife, 43, are "committed to service."

"For us, that’s not telling people what to do," he said. "It is about serving and supporting them in whatever way they think best."