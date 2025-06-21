Prince William welcomes latest additions to royal family in rare birthday tribute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Middleton is celebrating her husband Prince William on his 43rd birthday.

In a rare and sweet tribute, the Princess of Wales shared a never-before-seen photo of Prince William, as he affectionately posed with the newest additions to their royal family – four adorable puppies born to Orla, the couple's beloved black cocker spaniel.

"Happy birthday! Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies!", the social media caption read with a paw print emoji, as the Prince of Wales embraced the four-legged friends.

KATE MIDDLETON CHANNELS PRINCESS DIANA IN STRIKING BLUE OUTFIT AT TROOPING THE COLOUR

The affectionate birthday post was signed by Princess Catherine of Wales, 43, and their three children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

Prince William is seen lovingly looking down at one of the puppies in his lap as he is dressed in casual blue denim jeans and a dark green buttoned-up collared shirt.

In April, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a heartwarming photo of their pet, Orla, on National Pet Day.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"Celebrating the animals who bring so much joy, companionship and love to our lives," the caption read on Instagram. A dog was seen posing in the grass, looking off to the side in the sweet photo.

MEGHAN MARKLE GIVES RARE GLIMPSE OF PRINCESS LILIBET IN BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE, BREAKS PATTERN OF PRIVACY

Meanwhile, Prince William's birthday tribute is a rare public declaration of Kate's love and support for her husband. People magazine previously noted that the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t typically write personal messages on their social media.

Princess Kate's birthday message comes after she unexpectedly pulled out of a scheduled return to Royal Ascot, Fox News Digital confirmed earlier this week.

The Princess of Wales was set to appear at the annual horse racing event with her husband on June 18.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The mother of three was said to be disappointed not to be there. However, the princess is still trying to find the right balance as she returns to public engagements following her cancer treatment.

Princess Kate was originally on the carriage list. However, William was seated with his father, King Charles, and stepmother, Queen Camilla. Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, was pictured arriving at the racetrack.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Last year, William attended Royal Ascot solo while Kate was undergoing chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer. His in-laws, Carole and Michael Middleton, were also present.

In March 2024, Kate announced in a video she had cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. The revelation came after weeks of speculation about her health and whereabouts. In January of that year, she was hospitalized for unspecified abdominal surgery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In September 2024, Kate announced she had finished her preventative chemotherapy, although she said her path to full recovery would be long and that she would take it day by day.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.