Prince William tries out past hobby that filled Kate Middleton with 'horror’

Prince William returned to his thrill-seeking roots.

On Thursday, the Prince of Wales, 42, visited the Virtual Production Studio at Ulster University’s Belfast City Campus in Northern Ireland and tested out a stationary motorcycle that took him for a ride through a virtual desert landscape.

"Any excuse to get on a motorbike," William said, according to Hello!. "I feel like someone needs to take this for a real spin.

"I love that exhaust," William added while hopping off the bike and describing the set as "incredibly realistic."

William was an avid motorbike rider during his younger years before wife Kate Middleton expressed her concern.

"It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it," she said in 2015 during a visit to Dundee, Scotland, according to People. "I’m terrified. Hopefully, I’m going to keep [son] George off of it."

A few years later, William admitted to giving up the hobby completely.

"I’m a dad of three. I have to tone it down," he said during a visit to the Isle of Man in 2018. "I miss the big trips. For me, biking was always about being with everybody else."

Though he's not technically whipping around on motorcycles anymore, William has found joy in other ways.

Earlier this summer, in a viral video posted to TikTok, the Prince of Wales was spotted riding a two-wheel electric scooter around the Windsor Castle grounds. The future king wore a blue sweater, black pants and sunglasses as he cruised around.

Last year, The Sun reported that Prince William purchased a 10 mph scooter as an alternate way to travel from his family's home to Windsor Castle.

A source told the outlet, "It just makes sense. He whizzes up to the castle when he needs to see the king. It’s a two- or three-mile round trip from his family home at ­Adelaide Cottage to Windsor Castle, so it’s easier by scooter than car or walking."

For years, Prince William has been a strong advocate for environmental initiatives.

In 2020, he launched the Earthshot Prize, an "ambitious set of challenges" aimed at helping to preserve the Earth in the next 10 years.

"The Earth is at a tipping point," William states on the Earthshot Prize's website. "We face a stark choice: either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet, or we remember our unique power as humans and our continual ability to lead, innovate and problem-solve.

"People can achieve great things. The next ten years present us with one of our greatest tests — a decade of action to repair the Earth."