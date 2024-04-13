Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share kiss after charity polo match in Miami

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Wellington, Florida, on April 12

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
When it comes to celebrating each other's accomplishments, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all for it. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who attended the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Wellington, Florida, on April 12, shared a sweet kiss after the Prince's team took home the victory in the charity polo event

Following the match, Markle presented her husband with a trophy and a congratulatory kiss on stage.  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a kiss after a charity polo match.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, kiss as she presents his polo team with the trophy for winning the 2024 Royal Salute Polo Challenge to Benefit on April 12, 2024, in Wellington, Fla.  (AP Images)

"They were very loving with each other," a source told People of couple. "Meghan looked really happy. They held hands as they arrived and talked to everyone there," the source adds. "It was Harry's night to shine, and Meghan was very supportive."

The charity match, which included 300 guests, was held to benefit Sentebale - an organization Prince Harry co-founded in 2006 that supports mental health and well-being of children affected by HIV in Africa. 

Meghan Markle presented Prince Harry and his polo teammates with the trophy for winning the 2024 Royal Salute Polo Challenge.  (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Harry's team won the tournament against friend and Sentebale ambassador, Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras' team. 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walked hand-in-hand at the event. 

That same day, Netflix confirmed to Fox News Digital that Archewell Productions is working with the streaming service to produce two non-fiction shows as part of their multiyear overall deal.

The first series, which was curated by Markle, focuses on cooking, gardening, entertaining and the joy of friendship. Markle is an executive producer on the series.

The second series was primarily filmed at the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, and highlights one of Prince Harry's favorite pastimes. Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are executive producers of the effort.

"Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level," Netflix shared in a press release to Fox News Digital of the second series, noting that it will give "viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile at Kensington Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launched their new website, Sussex.com. (Karwai Tang)

Both shows are in the early stage of production. Titles and release dates are expected in the coming months.

Archewell did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time. 

The news of the upcoming shows comes after Markle announced her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. She created an official Instagram account for the brand in March.

