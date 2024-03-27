Meghan Markle builds out lifestyle empire as royal family deals with health struggles

Meghan Markle has been busy building her lifestyle empire while the royal family deals with health struggles.

Markle teased her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, on March 14 as the Duchess of Sussex launched a new Instagram account. There has been no formal announcement made by Markle or a spokesperson for the duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, about what exactly the new brand entails.

The duchess filed two additional trademark applications, on March 9 and March 19, that expanded the lifestyle brand into cosmetics and gardening.

The March 9 application listed items like bath soaps, body creams, cosmetics, scented oils, fragrances and incense. It also listed "Non-medicated skin care preparations; Bath and shower gels and salts not for medical purposes; Non-medicated hair preparations."

The latest filing on March 19 broadened the brand, including "Gardening trowels; Garden weeding forks; Gardening shears; Bags specially adapted for holding gardening hand tools; Garden tool gift set, comprised of hand tools for gardening."

A representative for Markle did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

The original trademark application for American Riviera Orchard, filed in February, included textiles, cutlery, "jellies, jams; marmalades" and assorted food spreads. It also said the brand might feature "coffee services in the nature of tableware; tea services in the nature of tableware; servingware for serving food and drinks; decanters" and other beverage wear.

The filing also said cookbooks and retail space should be covered by the application.

Markle's brand expansion comes as the royal family struggles with health issues. King Charles III and Princess Kate Middleton are both receiving treatment for cancer.

Buckingham Palace announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis on Feb. 5.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," a statement said. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22. The Princess of Wales, 42, has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment after a planned abdominal surgery showed "cancer had been present." Middleton did not elaborate on the form or extent of the cancer in the video message shared at the time.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful," Princess Kate said.

Middleton is not expected to return to her official duties until cleared by her doctor.

"The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery."

Markle and Prince Harry shared a message of support, noting they would be reaching out in private.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," a spokesperson for the Sussexes told Fox News Digital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.