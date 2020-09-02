Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sign huge production deal with Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on their way to become major Hollywood producers.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multiyear production deal with Netflix. The exclusive content will include documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple told the New York Times. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.” They added that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

PRINCE HARRY SAYS HE'S 'UNBELIEVABLY FORTUNATE' TO HAVE NEW HOME, SON ARCHIE

Netflix has 193 million subscribers worldwide as of September 2020.

“We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-chief executive and chief content officer, said in a statement.

Markle reportedly has no plans to return to acting in front of the camera but has already lent her voice to narrate an elephant documentary, which aired on Disney earlier this year.

MEGHAN MARKLE REFLECTS ON MOVING BACK TO THE U.S. DURING RACIAL UNREST

And last week, Netflix released a trailer for the documentary "Rising Pheonix" about the Paralympic Games in which Prince Harry appears as he's the founder of the Invictus Games for wounded veterans.

The couple, who stepped down as senior members of the British royal family in March, relocated to California in April. They recently bought a home outside Santa Barbara.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year," the spokesperson said. "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as them as a family.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They plan on becoming financially independent and will also be running their newly created charitable foundation, Archewell, named after their son, Archie.