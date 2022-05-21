Prince Harry enjoys a deep stretch before a polo match in Santa Barbara

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry was back with a deep glute stretch before his polo match in Santa Barbara on Friday.

The Duke of Sussex put an emphasis on his stretching techniques before partaking in a match with Los Padres team. The match took place at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club.

Harry is no stranger to his pre-game stretch as he was captured performing a similar exercise before a polo match in early May.

During that match, Harry played with his longtime pal, Argentine champ and model Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras, near his Montecito, California, home.

The 37-year-old’s wife, Meghan Markle, cheered for the British prince as she watched the game alongside Figueras’ wife Delfina and her close friend Markus Anderson.

Figueras, 45, took to Instagram and shared a snapshot of his team that was taken by his daughter Aurora.

"Thrilled to be riding alongside my friend, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub ‘s Harry East Memorial Tournament," he captioned the snap. "We’ve ridden together many times over the years and now that we’re both parents, it’s extra special to be able to spend this time together."

"The name Los Padres was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers," the star added.

Harry grew up playing polo in his homeland alongside his older brother Prince William. He regularly plays polo with Figueras, who was one of the first to meet Harry’s firstborn Archie.

In 2020, Figueras spoke to Fox News Digital about how, like his close pal, he grew up with the sport.

"I started playing polo on a farm in Argentina when I was little," he explained. "So I think just the great thing about starting polo when you're a child, is that you don't really think about it. You just like to be outside riding horses. So I think it's that having fun at the farm with other kids and just running around, not really knowing what you're doing. So, I have the best memories of me growing up riding horses and playing polo with other children."

In April, Harry told Hoda Kotb ahead of the Invictus Games that he missed his family at home in the U.K. but seemingly dodged a question when asked if he missed his brother William and their father Prince Charles specifically.

Harry has lived in California for two years.

"I don’t know how many people feel truly peaceful, you know?" he said. "I feel, at times, I feel massively at peace."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes toward the former "Suits" star, 40. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito.

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.