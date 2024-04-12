Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new shows will offer 'unprecedented access' into the royals' passions

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are partnering with Netflix for two new shows as part of their multiyear overall deal

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
Meghan Markle has gotten rich off ‘stupid people’: Jimmy Failla Video

Meghan Markle has gotten rich off ‘stupid people’: Jimmy Failla

‘Fox News Saturday Night’ host Jimmy Failla discusses Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand and more on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are coming to a TV near you.

Netflix on Friday confirmed to Fox News Digital that Archewell Productions is working with the streaming service to produce two non-fiction shows as part of their multiyear overall deal.

The first series, which was curated by Markle, focuses on cooking, gardening, entertaining and the joy of friendship. Markle is an executive producer on the series.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile at Kensington Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are teaming with Netflix for two new shows. (Karwai Tang)

The second series was primarily filmed at the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, and highlights one of Prince Harry's favorite pastimes. Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are executive producers of the effort.

MEGHAN MARKLE BUILDS OUT LIFESTYLE EMPIRE AS ROYAL FAMILY DEALS WITH HEALTH STRUGGLES 

"Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level," Netflix shared in a press release to Fox News Digital of the second series, noting that it will give "viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo."

Meghan Markle smiles slightly off-camera in a white hat and matching outfit and earrings

The first series will focus on Meghan Markle and her "joy" of friendship, cooking, gardening and hosting. (DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP)

Both shows are in the early stage of production. Titles and release dates are expected in the coming months.

Archewell did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The couple's multiyear deal with Netflix came to fruition after they stepped away from their royal duties and moved to California in 2020. They first released their bombshell docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," in 2022, and followed that with the "Heart of Invictus" docuseries in 2023. 

In February, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said at the Next on Netflix event that the duo have several projects in the works with the streaming service.

Prince Harry Nacho Figueras polo match

Prince Harry participates in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in August 2023. (Getty Images)

"They have a couple of unscripted things they're working on with Brandon [Reigg, Vice President, Nonfiction Series and Comedy Specials at Netflix]," Bajaria said at the event, per Hello! magazine. "And they actually have like a bunch of development. They have a movie in development, a [scripted] series that they're working on. So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie's great."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The news of the upcoming shows comes after Markle announced her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. She created an official Instagram account for the brand in March.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile as senior royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a multiyear deal with Netflix following their exit from royal duties in 2020. (Chris Jackson)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It marked Markle's return to social media after the royal couple stopped using their official Sussex Royal account in 2020.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending