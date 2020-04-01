Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's $2.5M security costs to be paid by Prince Charles after Trump refuses: report

Prince Charles plans to foot a majority of the bill for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's security amid their move to the United States after President Trump insisted the multimillion dollar cost would not fall on taxpayers, according to a report.

In a tweet on Sunday, Trump insisted taxpayers would not be funding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's protection after their reported move to Los Angeles, Calif., Markle's hometown.

"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!" Trump exclaimed.

KATE MIDDLETON HAS TAKEN MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY’S FINAL EXIT ‘BADLY,’ INSIDER CLAIMS

Now, a source tells the Daily Mail that the Prince of Wales, 71, has "agreed to pay a private contribution" to his youngest son and his wife after they up and left Vancouver, Canada, last month.

The insider claimed that while it hasn't been communicated exactly what Prince Charles' payment is allocated for, it is "believed" to cover half of Markle and Harry's security.

The outlet claimed Markle and Harry's protection could cost up to £4 million in total per year, which translates to nearly $5 million.

It would be a big cushion of support for Markle and Harry, considering the Duke's father "does not have an infinite amount of money," said the source, adding that the income he receives from the Duchy of Cornwall is "around" $26 million annually.

MEGHAN MARKLE WANTS TO WRITE A SECOND COOKBOOK, RELAUNCH LIFESTYLE BLOG: REPORT

Markle and Harry said this week they never had plans to ask the United States government to pay for their personal security.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources,” a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry told Fox News. “Privately funded security arrangements have been made.”

When the couple initially moved to Canada after their infamous “Megixt” announcement earlier this year, there was controversy there over the fact that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police had provided them and their infant son, Archie, “intermittent” security.

HOW MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY ARE SPENDING THEIR TIME IN LA: REPORT

A source told People Magazine last week that the royal couple relocated from Vancouver Island to Los Angeles.

Markle, 38, and Harry, 35, had been staying in a secluded compound and have stuck close to home during the coronavirus pandemic, the magazine reported. It's unclear when the couple made the move.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Their relocation to America comes at a time of transition for the couple, who, according to the magazine, had plans to retire their official office at Buckingham Palace beginning April 1.

The Duke and Duchess' moves in recent months have been a result of their decision to "step back" as senior members of the royal family to embark on their own career paths. In January, the couple's announcement confirmed they plan to split their time between North America and the United Kingdom while earning their own keep.