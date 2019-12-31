Britney Spears dances with sister Jamie Lynn, nieces in sweet video

Britney Spears is ringing in the new year by dancing with her nieces and her sister, Jamie Lynn.

Jamie Lynn shared a video of the dance party on Instagram, showcasing herself, her children and Britney dancing to "My Friends (We Get Turnt Up)" by Mr_hotspot.

"Me and my friends," Jamie Lynn captioned the video.

The clip kicks off with Jamie Lynn, 28, walking through her front door wearing a camo jacket and a hat before Britney, 38, can be seen dancing while wearing earmuffs.

The camera then cuts to Jamie Lynn's daughters Maddie, 11, and Ivey, 1, dancing on the furniture.

The "Zoey 101" star also shared the video on her Instagram story, this time in color.

"Check my page for the full video of me and my friends," Jamie Lynn captioned the color video before tagging her pop star sister.