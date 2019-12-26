Demi Lovato gets new angel back tattoo signifying 'rebirth' after Austin Wilson split

Demi Lovato is hopping to her new year’s resolution early and wants to ring in 2020 with new wings.

The 27-year-old pop star added to her growing collection of tattoos on Tuesday, when celebrity tattoo artist Allessandro Capozzi shared an image of the “Sorry, Not Sorry” songstress sitting in a chair as he went to work on her new piece: an angel being suspended and carried by doves between Lovato's shoulder blades.

Capozzi also posted the finished product, aptly dubbed “Divine Feminine,” for the world to marvel at.

DEMI LOVATO POSES IN BLACK BRA WITH EX-BOYFRIEND AUSTIN WILSON BEFORE BREAKUP

“For the incredible @ddlovato 💖 “Divine Feminine” ✨ Destruction Effect 𝐗𝐕𝐈𝐈𝐈,” Capozzi began in the photo caption.

“We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit. The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward,” he explained. “The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves, pulling her up, symbolize the reach of an higher state of consciousness. Congratulations on your inspiring journey Demi, honored to have represented this for you.”

The new ink comes less than a week after Lovato announced her split from model Austin Wilson, 25, who she began dating just last month.

DEMI LOVATO'S ALLEGED NUDE PHOTOS RELEASED BY HACKERS ON HER OWN SNAPCHAT

The former Disney standout asked her social media fans to “not go after” Wilson, adding that “He’s a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he’s got a lot of tattoos.”

“Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers," she added.

Earlier in the month, the singer received a neck tattoo by the famed artist Doctor Woo that reads “survivor.”

DEMI LOVATO SHARES 'EMPOWERING' BIKINI PHOTO: 'I FEEL CONFIDENT'

Lovato had an agonizing couple of years that saw her fighting for her life while overcoming a near-fatal drug overdose in July 2018. The event was met with overwhelming support as well as vitriol toward the multiple-time Grammy-nominee.

"Over the past five years, I've learned life is not worth living unless you're living for yourself," she said at the Teen Vogue Summit in Los Angeles in November. "If you're trying to be someone you're not, or you're trying to please other people, it's not going to work out in the long run."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If you want to dye your hair purple, dye your hair purple," she added. "If you want to love someone of the same sex, love someone of the same sex. Be yourself and don't be afraid of what people think."