Amanda Bynes shows off new face tattoo weeks after leaving sober living facility

Amanda Bynes posted a new selfie on social media and showed off a new tattoo on her face.

The actress, 33, returned to Instagram on Monday night with a photo showing a heart-shaped tattoo on her cheek and only an alien emoji as a caption.

It's unclear if the new ink is permanent or temporary. She is also wearing a septum piercing as she sits on a couch with a few other women in the background.

The Instagram account is unverified. But in September, Bynes announced on her verified Twitter account that she had joined the photo-sharing app, writing, "Hey guys! I'm on instagram now! Check me out."

It's the first photo Bynes has posted since news broke earlier this month that she left a sober living facility. She was reportedly in treatment for mental health and was also undergoing routine drug testing at the facility.

Bynes remains under a conservatorship controlled by her mother, Lynn. The agreement was extended last year to August 2020.

In June, the "All That" actress announced she had graduated from Los Angeles-based Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

The former child star opened up in an interview with Paper Magazine in 2018 about her past substance abuse, in which she revealed she began smoking marijuana at the age of 16 before transitioning into harder substances.

"Even though everyone thought I was the 'good girl,' I did smoke marijuana from that point on," she told the outlet. "I didn't get addicted [then] and I wasn't abusing it. And I wasn't going out and partying or making a fool of myself...yet."

She recalled slipping into a darker period of her life after developing an addiction to Adderall.

"Later on it progressed to doing molly and ecstasy," she said. "[I tried] cocaine three times but I never got high from cocaine. I never liked it. It was never my drug of choice. I definitely abused Adderall."

In the cover story, Bynes vowed that she had been sober for "almost four years now."

