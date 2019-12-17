Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Music
Published

Post Malone to headline 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Dec. 17Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Dec. 17

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Dec. 17 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

You can ring in the New Year with Post Malone: The rap-pop star will perform at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020” in New York City on Dec. 31.

Dick Clark Productions announced Tuesday that K-pop group BTS, country singer Sam Hunt and singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette — joined by the cast of Broadway’s “Jagged Little Pill” — will also perform at the event, which will air live from Times Square on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

SELENA GOMEZ REVEALS WHAT SHE LOOKS FOR IN A DATE

The annual New Year’s Eve affair will include celebrations from multiple cities. Performers from Hollywood include Green Day, Paula Abdul, Dan + Shay, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Salt-N-Pepa and Ciara, who will host the event.

Usher, Sheryl Crow and “Pose” star Billy Porter — who will host — will perform in New Orleans. Jonas Brothers will perform from Miami.