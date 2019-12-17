Post Malone to headline 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

You can ring in the New Year with Post Malone: The rap-pop star will perform at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020” in New York City on Dec. 31.

Dick Clark Productions announced Tuesday that K-pop group BTS, country singer Sam Hunt and singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette — joined by the cast of Broadway’s “Jagged Little Pill” — will also perform at the event, which will air live from Times Square on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

SELENA GOMEZ REVEALS WHAT SHE LOOKS FOR IN A DATE

The annual New Year’s Eve affair will include celebrations from multiple cities. Performers from Hollywood include Green Day, Paula Abdul, Dan + Shay, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Salt-N-Pepa and Ciara, who will host the event.

Usher, Sheryl Crow and “Pose” star Billy Porter — who will host — will perform in New Orleans. Jonas Brothers will perform from Miami.