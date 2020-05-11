Playboy model Joy Corrigan recalls father’s ‘funny’ reaction to her first appearance: ‘My dad wasn’t happy’

Joy Corrigan has her eyes on Hollywood.

The international model is set to star in an upcoming untitled film with Bruce Willis, but it won’t be the first time the two will appear on the same screen. The pair previously appeared in the 2018 thriller "Reprisal."

But that’s not the only thing keeping the 25-year-old busy. Corrigan has also partnered with her sister Gina Smith to create Naked Species, a clothing brand that celebrates the star’s personal style, all while raising awareness on endangered species. And when the blonde bombshell isn’t designing, she’s gracing the pages of Maxim France, GQ, and Playboy -- just to name a few.

Corrigan spoke to Fox News about working alongside Willis, 65, her father’s reaction to appearing in Playboy, as well as coping with social media trolls.

Fox News: What has surprised you the most about Bruce Willis?

Joy Corrigan: When it comes to his acting on set, he has it down. He’s in and out really quick. He knows how everything works and how it should work. He comes in, nails all his scenes and is basically out. It’s really amazing to witness that personally.

Fox News: What drew you to acting?

Corrigan: I’ve always wanted to be an actress ever since I was a child. I grew up in North Carolina and I have a huge family: six brothers and three sisters. And we all grew up on a farm. I’ve always loved acting with my siblings, making scenes and writing plays. Performing for them was something I’ve always loved. I always knew I would continue that. When I was 14, I was approached by an [agent] to walk in a runway show so I just fell into modeling even though acting has always been my passion. But really, they go hand-in-hand. If you’re modeling a prom dress, you have to transform yourself into that girl at prom. You have to be in character. It just feels natural.

Fox News: What was it like growing up in a small town with a huge family and farm?

Corrigan: I loved it. I didn’t know that it wasn’t normal until I started getting older. And then I noticed wearing hand-me-downs and only shopping at Walmart wasn’t considered cool. But honestly? I loved it. I was never alone. I played with animals. I had my own garden. We were always being creative and building new things. I was also homeschooled so I was also painting and riding horses. I had the best childhood. It may not be a normal childhood to many, but I really cannot complain.

Fox News: What’s the funniest or most unique reaction you’ve ever received from your family about one of your photoshoots?

Corrigan: It’s really funny actually. I would have to say when I brought home the Playboy magazine to show my family. I brought a few magazines home and as soon as my dad saw Playboy, he just walked right out of the room and didn’t say a word. I said, “Dad, don’t worry, it’s not nude!” I did the non-nude issue even though it was quite revealing. But it didn’t matter because I grew up in a quite religious environment where we went to church every Wednesday and Sunday. My dad wasn’t happy about it. My mom yelled to him, “Baby, times have changed! It’s different now!” She was trying to make it sound OK. [laughs] And she was so proud of me. I think my dad was proud of me too but he just didn’t want to say so. [laughs]

Fox News: You’ve appeared in Playboy, Maxim France, and GQ -- just to name a few. Where does your confidence come from?

Corrigan: Honestly, I think having a really loving family has helped with my confidence. Ever since I was a child, my parents always told me and my siblings, “Pursue your dreams. You can do whatever you want as long as you put your mind to it.” I was insecure and shy growing up because I was homeschooled. But it also encouraged me to prove that I can do it all myself. So even with modeling, I was constantly pushing back against the no’s. And this industry is full of rejection. You need to have tough skin to make it in the business, but certainly, my confidence came from my upbringing.

Fox News: Could you describe that moment when you realized you’ve made it as a model?

Corrigan: It’s funny because I still don’t feel that I’ve made it. [laughs] I’m always thinking, “I can do better, I can do more.” I guess that’s what drives me to do bigger, better things. I guess when I walked that runway show for the first time, that was a big moment for me. We got free clothes and we were paid for it. I never thought that could be a career. I grew up on powdered milk so this was a new world for me. I couldn’t believe this was happening to me, but I also didn’t want to end. And I’ve made it my priority since then.

Fox News: Many models have been told they’re not the right size early on in their careers. Did you ever experience that?

Corrigan: I think some girls have it easy and some don’t. When I started, every single agency told me no because they felt I’m too short -- I’m 5’8”. But one agency decided to give me a chance. I then had to prove myself that I was worthy, despite my height. I have to tell you, my feet are ruined because I would wear heels everywhere. You would never catch me without heels because I was so insecure about my height. I was wearing six-inch heels to go to Walgreens. And they do measure you so you have to keep a certain shape.

But I think nowadays, that’s really changing, which is amazing. I think there are so many shapes and sizes being welcomed in the modeling industry thanks to social media. People are embracing more shapes and sizes, which is wonderful. Really, what should really matter is if you can sell the clothes.

Fox News: Do you ever have to deal with trolls on social media?

Corrigan: Thankfully, my followers are kind and gracious. But whenever I get the occasional troll, I just hit block. But that’s going to come with being in the public eye. I remember one time there was an article where someone wrote horrible things about me, comparing me to a praying mantis. I remember just crying over. Then I had to stop myself because if I want to continue with this career, I can’t let myself cry or be hurt every single time someone says something negative about me. I made that decision right then and there. Of course, it sometimes still hurts, but I no longer cry over it. I just put my focus and energy on the positive things of my life.

Fox News: How do you stay in shape all year long?

Corrigan: I love to put MCT coconut oil in my coffee. I feel it gives me energy and curbs my appetite. I also feel like I can jog farther and harder. I also make sure my diet 70 percent veggies and 30 percent anything else. Filling up on fruits and veggies gives me the nutrients and energy I need and I’m not craving pizza and cake as much. I also work out every day. Jogging and yoga are my favorites. But I try not to be too hard on myself. If I indulge, then well, tomorrow is a new day.

Fox News: You have a new clothing line called Naked Species. Can you tell us more about that?

Corrigan: My sister and I wanted to focus on making edgy fashion for a great cause. We donate a portion of all proceeds to charities that support our commitment to helping endangered species. I personally designed each piece with my own style and art in hopes it will express my love of helping endangered animals. So each piece has my heart and soul in it. We have one piece that shows two rhinos procreating and it’s actually our most popular style. But I’m really excited for our next collection.

I believe it’s so important to give me and I’ve always been passionate about endangered animals. I have a large social media platform, which gives me a voice. Growing up on a farm, being surrounded by plants and animals, that has never left me. And my followers have been super supportive and encouraging, which is wonderful. I will never stop raising awareness.