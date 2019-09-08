Former James Bond Pierce Brosnan wants a female 007

Pierce Brosnan has joined the chorus of those who want a woman to play Bond.

When asked if a woman should take the torch from Daniel Craig after the upcoming 25th installment of the James Bond franchise, Brosnan, 66, told The Hollywood Reporter, “Yes! I think we've watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting.”

The Irish actor, who starred as Agent 007 in movies including "GoldenEye," "Tomorrow Never Dies" and "The World Is Not Enough," admitted he didn't think it'll happen anytime soon, however.

“I don't think that's going to happen with the Broccolis. I don't think that is going to happen under their watch," he said of Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, the daughter of Albert “Cubby” Broccoli, who originally bought the screen rights to the character. Still, he had nothing but praise for his own experiences with the franchise.

“James Bond has a certain significance and a deep pride," he said. "I will be asked about him until my dying days – it just goes with the territory. He's a beloved character. I was honored to play the role and I rejuvenated a franchise that had been dormant.”

Brosnan previously endorsed Tom Hardy as the next Bond, telling The Mail on Sunday in 2018, “I think Tom Hardy could be a good Bond. I’d be happy to see him do it. You need an actor who can put a bit of wiggle into it – that’s what makes Bond.”

Brosnan also addressed the womanizing spy potentially needing to adapt to a post-#MeToo era.

“Without question, yes... The #MeToo movement has been relevant and significant and well needed in our society," he said. "So they'll have to address that.”

The upcoming "No Time to Die," which will be Craig's last appearance as Bond, will reportedly reveal the next Agent 007: Actress Lashana Lynch.

"There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says 'Come in 007,' and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman," a Bond insider previously claimed. "It's a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he's been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman."